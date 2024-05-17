[Getty Images]

Jurgen Klopp says "it is business as usual" as Liverpool prepare to host Wolves, but admits to "very emotional moments in between".

The Reds boss, who will take charge of Liverpool for the last time at Anfield on Sunday (16:00 BST kick-off), says he has already started saying his goodbyes to the staff and players at the training ground.

"There have been great moments already. Yesterday, the players said goodbye and we had a BBQ and that was really nice.

"We don’t have to pretend it is not real because it is, but it is also business as usual.

"It is a lot and I have very emotional moments in between, but there is a lot to do as well."

Klopp became Liverpool boss in October 2015 and, after a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, he has decided now is the right time to leave the club.

"Saying goodbye is never nice," he added. "But saying goodbye without feeling sad and hurt means the time you spent together was not right. This has been so it was clear it was always going to be tough.

"I still want us to play top football [against Wolves].

"It would be cool if it was not a goodbye atmosphere too and it was a football one - because that will help.

"I was never wanting to disturb the game but in this moment I probably am. Standing here and pretending it is a normal game is a challenge.

"But I hope, all together, we can put a really good performance on the pitch because we deserve that."