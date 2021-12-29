What they’re saying following Chargers’ loss to Texans

The Chargers were stunned by the Texans in Week 16, decimating a decent bit of their playoff chances.

Let’s see what analysts are saying about Los Angeles after their loss to Houston.

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders

“Whenever you’re all-in on the Chargers, they disappoint you.”

FS1’s Colin Cowherd

“When I look at all those teams in the hunt, to me, the Chargers and the Dolphins have an identity. Chargers are a big risk, throw it over the top, I like their coach.”

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones

“It rivals the Cardinals’ loss to the Lions last week as the worst loss in the NFL this season. When you think about this, and really, you could argue it is the worst loss in the NFL season. The Chargers played last Thursday. So they don’t have Bosa and they don’t have Ekeler, but they had ten days of rest. They lost a close one to the Kansas City Chiefs. They went toe-to-toe with the team that I think is the best in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs. They were a play or two away from winning that game.”

Radio personality Erik Kuselias

“You’re supposed to win this game. You needed it. I know you’re coming into a playoff spot off a big loss, emotional loss against the Chiefs, but you can’t check the box. I don’t care that Austin Ekeler is out with COVID or whatever, your quarterback is still there, your coach is still there. It’s Houston.”

Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager

“What the heck happened there from the Chargers? Ten days to prepare. They had that amazing game against the Chiefs where they came up just short. The Texans were down 20 players due to COVID. The Texans are playing for nothing but pride. The Texans have no playoffs and hopes, and they came in there and not only beat them but beat the snot out of them. You can say they were without Ekeler, without Mike Williams. A lot of teams were without a lot of players. Did not come ready for this one. Brandon Staley put it on him. I think it should be shared by the entire organization.”

Odd Shark’s Joe Osborne

“Can we take Brandon Staley out of the hall of fame now? Everyone fell in love with the guy because he’s well-spoken in press conferences and is aggressive on 4th down but the Chargers are no better off than when Anthony Lynn was running things.”