What they are saying about Auburn Basketball in latest metrics and Bracketology

Auburn men’s basketball is coming off their 14th win at home as they thwarted an early rush by Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

After the Tigers fell behind 11-0 to the Commodores, it was the Jabari Smith takeover. He posted a career-high 31 points and was absolutely deadly from beyond the arc. It wasn’t just Smith in the rally, Walker Kessler once again made his presence known. He would pour in a career-high 22 points while swatting another six shots.

It showed that despite falling early, you likely will run out of gas by the end of it with Auburn. The team is extremely deep and talented across the board. Even when players get into foul trouble, the next man off the bench can contribute.

Here is how the bracketology and metrics look for the Auburn Tigers as Bruce Pearl gears up for another run at the NCAA Championship after falling just short in 2019.

Latest USA TODAY Sports Bracketology

On Thursday morning, USA TODAY Sports updated their brackets. As expected nothing has changed for the Auburn Tigers as they are the No. 1 seed out of the Midwest Bracket.

SEC Teams:

No. 1: Auburn (Midwest)

No. 2: Kentucky (East)

No. 4: Tennessee (South)

No. 6: Arkansas (Midwest)

No. 6: LSU (East)

No. 6: Alabama (West)

Jay Bilas' top 68 ranking

Much like the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25, the Tigers came in at No. 2 overall in Jay Bilas’ rankings (subscription required) behind Gonzaga.

What Bilas Says…

The Tigers lead the nation in playing hard. What separates Auburn from the crowd is defense. Due to two absolute interior stalwarts in Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith, Auburn covers up the rim from 10 feet and in. Kessler is the best shot-blocker and shot-changer in the country, and Smith isn’t far behind. Add in Dylan Cardwell, and you have the rim fully protected. Auburn is subject to the same “off shooting night” as any team, but its defense and paint capabilities will keep the Tigers in games regardless. This group can cut down the nets in New Orleans.

Auburn's NET Ranking

After their win over Vanderbilt, Auburn climbed up one spot in the latest NET Ratings to No. 7. Auburn has a 7-2 record against Quad 1 opponents this season. Against Quad 2, 3, and 4 teams, Auburn is a perfect 17-0. They have also been perfect in all 14 home games this season.

Top 10 NET Ratings:

Gonzaga Arizona Kentucky Houston Villanova Baylor Auburn Kansas Tennessee Purdue

Updated KenPom Metrics

Auburn fared a little better in the updated KenPom rankings than they did in the NET ratings. The Tigers come in at No. 5 overall after the win over Vanderbilt. Their adjusted offensive rating is No. 14 (115.7). The Tigers are among the top 10 with their adjusted defensive rating. It is No. 9 (89.7).

CBS Sports: 25 and 1 Power Rankings

Auburn comes in at No. 2 behind Gonzaga in the 25 and 1 Rankings. They are ahead of Arizona, Kansas, and Purdue.

What CBS Sports is Saying…

Auburn is 13-2 in the first two quadrants and in possession of an SEC-best 12-1 record in league games. The Tigers’ next game is Saturday at Florida.

