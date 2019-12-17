What They’re Saying: ‘Ain’t nobody playing in the NFL care about the 12s’

We've made it to Week 16. The Seattle Seahawks held off a late comeback from the Carolina Panthers last Sunday to earn a 30-24 victory in Charlotte.

Seattle finished 7-1 on the road for the first time in franchise history and is heading back to CenturyLink Field to conclude its regular season with games vs. Arizona and San Francisco.

Since the 49ers lost in the final seconds of their game to the Falcons, the Seahawks vaulted back to the No. 1 seed. The two teams will meet again in Week 17, but first Seattle must get through Arizona.

Before we preview this week's matchup, let's take a look at What They're Saying about the Seahawks in Week 16.

On NFL GameDay, analyst Deion Sanders had a few choice words to say about Seattle. He criticized the Seahawks "lackluster" defense, and said Russell Wilson consistently bails out his team.

Sanders also had some thoughts on Seattle's beloved fans, knowns as the 12s.

"We get hyped up on the fans, the 12s - ain't nobody playing in the NFL care about no 12s, ain't nobody care about no 12! Everybody got a 12. Every team has a 12. We just gave them a darn name. I have never seen a player walk off the field and say, ‘You know what, that darn crowd really made a difference in the outcome of this game. Ain't nobody care about that."

The NFL announced Monday that Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended (again) for violating the league's substance abuse policy and policy on performance-enhancing substances. You can read more on that here.

Is it possible Seattle would pursue free agent Antonio Brown? Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk explores the costs of signing Brown.

"The bigger cost could come from media and fan reaction, and from the possibility that the league office won't be thrilled that a team forced its hand by adding Brown to the roster. But when championships are on the line, teams take risks. And the reward from having Antonio Brown could be the ultimate one that pro football can provide."

Tim Booth of The Associated Press says the Seahawks need to find a way to close games sooner.

Seattle has won 10 one-score games this season, the most by any team since the 1978 Houston Oilers.

"The margin over the Panthers should have been greater. Seattle has a troubling trend of playing soft defensively in the fourth quarter and letting an opponent make the final few minutes unnerving. It happened earlier this season against Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Minnesota and Philadelphia. And it happened against the Panthers."

Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer noted Russell Wilson's hot streak in Charlotte.

In each one of the six Seattle-Carolina games played in Charlotte, Wilson has won all but one of them with a 104.0 quarterback rating and 83.3 winning percentage.

"Wilson is everything you want in an NFL quarterback - charismatic, strong-armed, elusive and clutch. He had a perfect passer rating in the first half Sunday and moved his career record to 5-1 in Charlotte against the Panthers, whom he has beaten in the fourth quarter with numbing regularity."

NBC Sports' Peter King mentioned Seattle's success on the road, specifically in the Eastern Time Zone.

Seattle set a new franchise record on the road, finishing the season 7-1.

"I'm not sure anyone realizes what an impressive mark Seattle set Sunday in Charlotte. The Seahawks beat the Panthers, 30-24. The game was Seattle's fifth this year in the Eastern Time Zone. Not only did the Seahawks go 5-0 in those games, but every one of them was played at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on the players' body clocks.

Margins of victory in the 5-0 run in mid-morning games: 2, 4, 7, 8 and 6 points."

