Saydel's buzzer beater sinks PCM boys

Jan. 27—MONROE — Shyne Lo's 3-pointer in the closing seconds propelled the Saydel boys' basketball team to a road win over PCM on Tuesday.

The Mustangs outscored the Eagles by a pair in the first and fourth quarters, but Saydel used a significant advantage in the second to grab momentum and the visitors held off PCM 55-52 during Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference play.

PCM is 21-3 against Saydel since 2013, but the Eagles have won three of the past four meetings and swept the Mustangs this season for the first time in school history.

Jacob Wendt

Gavin Van Gorp finished with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists and Jack Jungling registered 10 points and three boards.

Jacob Wendt tallied nine points, five rebounds and five assists, Gavin Steenhoek posted seven points, two rebounds and two steals and Kaleb DeVries added eight points, three assists and two steals.

Cutler VandeLune put in three points and Pete Kiernan and Alex Wendt each grabbed two rebounds.

The Mustangs (7-8, 4-5 in the HOIAC) shot 39 percent from the floor, made 5-of-26 from 3-point range and buried 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. They turned the ball over only nine times.

Saydel (7-7, 4-7) outscored PCM 22-15 in the second. Both teams scored 11 in the third.

Kaleb DeVries