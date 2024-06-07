Sawyers and Ojo among players released by Cardiff

Romaine Sawyers (L) and Sheyi Ojo (R) were among a raft of signings made during Steve Morison's spell as Cardiff manager [Getty Images]

Midfielder Romaine Sawyers and winger Sheyi Ojo have been released by Cardiff City.

Sawyers, 32, made 45 appearances after joining from West Bromwich Albion in 2022, though only six of those came during 2023-24.

Ojo, 26, also signed for Cardiff in the summer of 2022.

The former Liverpool youngster, who had previously had a spell on loan in the Welsh capital, made 40 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring twice.

But Ojo joined Belgian side Kortrijk on a season-long loan after Erol Bulut took charge at the Cardiff City Stadium last summer.

Defender Ollie Denham is another player who will leave the Bluebirds when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The 22-year-old played eight times for Cardiff’s senior side after joining from Manchester United in 2020.

Denham, who was called into the Wales squad in 2022, is on loan at Sligo Rovers until the end of June.

Goalkeeper Rohan Luthra, 22, has also been released having made one senior appearance, as a substitute at Preston in March 2023.

Youngsters Xavier Benjamin and Jai Semenyo will also leave Cardiff.

Cardiff announced on Tuesday that Bulut had agreed a new two-year contract, ending uncertainty over his future at the club.