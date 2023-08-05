What we saw from Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner at Alabama football practice

Alabama football held its lone open preseason practice on Saturday, which meant the one and only glimpse of the full quarterback group before the season starts.

The A-Day game offered a look at the quarterback battle between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, but Tyler Buchner joined the mix after transferring from Notre Dame.

Only so much can be gleaned from a practice. Especially considering it was open to the general public, so Alabama was likely keeping things fairly vanilla.

Still, here's what stood out about the quarterbacks after having watched practice for two hours at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The group as a whole had some good moments, but there is certainly still work to be done.

How Alabama football distributed reps among quarterbacks

Nick Saban has continually emphasized each guy is going to get reps at the position, and that proved true from what could be seen in the open practice.

Milroe, however, usually got the first rep throughout warmups and individual drills. Then went Simpson and Buchner. Frankly, it's not shocking considering that's the seniority in the system; Milroe has been in the program for two seasons, Simpson has been here for one and Buchner transferred in the summer. Still, the order can't be completely dismissed.

Milroe and Simpson worked the most in practice drills with what could be described as first-team type players such as Ja'Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, Jase McClellan and others. Buchner didn't really, though. Not until he got some reps with the first group in 11-on-11 about 90 minutes into practice. Still, he didn't get that many snaps with the top group. That could be a byproduct of him being the new guy, though.

Each got work with the first-team group in 7-on-7 in the second half of practice at different points. Milroe got the first reps in 11-on 11-drills, though. Simpson seemed to get about just as many with the first group afterward.

Also, the pairings between centers and quarterbacks can be telling as to the pecking order, considering that rapport is important to develop ahead of the season, although it doesn't lock anything into stone. Still, the pairings are worth noting. In warmups, Milroe took snaps with Seth McLaughlin, Simpson was paired with Darrian Dalcourt, and Buchner worked with Terrence Ferguson. McLaughlin figures to be the favorite to start at center while Dalcourt seems to be more in the mix at left guard.

Notes on Jalen Milroe

He's the most-known commodity, having played meaningful snaps for Alabama. Milroe, as expected, remains the best athlete in the quarterback room and probably on the field. He showed off the wheels with a few runs, but nothing crazy.

His arm looked good too at times. He made one throw during 7-on-7 to Shazz Preston in a small window on a 10-yard out route.

The receivers didn't help Milroe out much though on some of his better passes, though. At one point, Milroe threw a deep pass of about 45 yards to Isaiah Bond who got separation in the end zone, but Bond dropped it. Milroe threw a pass soon after that hit Ja'Corey Brooks' hands, then a defender intercepted the ricochet. Milroe also threw a darn near perfect pass along the left sideline in the end zone, but the receiver was well-covered and couldn't bring it down.

In early drills, Milroe's footwork looked crisp. There didn't seem to be much wasted movement. He's the most fluid of the quarterbacks and makes it look easy when he moves. That's no secret, though. The key for him will be whether he can minimize mistakes in game moments. That could only be examined so much in a practice setting.

Notes on Ty Simpson

There's no doubt this guy is talented. The key will be his consistency.

Three plays during 11-on-11 showcased this: On one pass, Simpson rocketed a tight spiral about 45 yards to the end zone, but it was too far in front of the receiver. The next pass, Simpson faced pressure, stood in the pocket then threw a pass to Bond in traffic across the middle. Bond ran for a touchdown. The next pass after that, Simpson skied another deep pass for Bond near the pylon, but he threw it slightly too far for Bond.

Over the two hours, there were notable good and bad plays in different moments of practice for Simpson.

As he showed in the A-Day game, he's a capable runner. He displayed that Saturday; During an earlier 11-on-11 period that was almost strictly rushing, there was a snap where Simpson kept the ball on an option play, the defense bit badly on the running back, and Simpson ran for an easy touchdown of about 30 yards.

Earlier in a 7-on-7 period, Simpson underthrew the receiver on a deep pass and was intercepted. But he also had a series of three plays in which he made three impressive throws in tight windows.

Overall, after another offseason, Simpson looks more confident than his freshman campaign. He showed plenty of capability Saturday to go with some blemishes, but he will need to keep working to make sure he minimizes mistakes and makes the most of every throw.

Notes on Tyler Buchner

Buchner's release stood out. To put it simply, it's unique. His release seems to be slightly lower and to the side than some.

Ideally, Buchner could be evaluated later in fall camp considering he hasn't had that much time in the system. But Saturday was the only chance we'll get to see him before the season. So that's all we have on which to evaluate.

He didn't make any big plays that stood out during the practice viewing, but he also didn't make too many egregious errors. He also had limited opportunities against the top defensive players, primarily running third in the order.

