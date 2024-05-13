'I saw a team with top character' - what Klopp said

[Getty Images]

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "You can go through my career - it's really rare we play for nothing in the last two games. I count maybe two or three times.

"I'm not used to that. I'm not sure I'm great at it, to be honest. I wanted us to show character because I don't lack motivation because of negative possibilities but we all know if they win today - 3-0 or 4-0 - then everyone's going for us.

"I saw a team with top character, most importantly. For the character we showed today we should have five points - but we got only one.

"The place was rocking and that's really difficult. I loved the performance and the character we showed. Now it's a home game - which is slightly different - but today we had to show that and the boys did it with flying colours."

On Jarell Quansah: "He played an exceptional game, trying to play against Ollie Watkins. You can ask that of a lot of centre-backs and they would struggle. He did extremely well. So often he saved our backside in decisive moments. Really nice development and he deserves that now."

On the fans: "I have no doubt about our relationship. I appreciate that a lot. I can't yet put it really into words because I have to protect myself a little bit. The emotions will come out."