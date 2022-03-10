‘He Saw What You Did To Shaq, He Don’t Want That Smoke’: Draymond Green Fails to Stoke Rap Beef Between NBA Players Miles Bridges and Dame Lillard

We’ve seen Shaq, Kobe, Allen Iverson and Damian Lillard all take stabs at doing music. Now Charlotte Hornets rising star Miles Bridges is up next and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green says he’s one of the best lyricists in the league. (Yes, that’s a real category now.)

Nah Miles Bridges bars are crazyy for an NBA player pic.twitter.com/TPzVg1SVjH — KimoLBJ (@KimoLBJ_) February 27, 2022

Green went as far as to call Bridges, who goes by the stage name of “RTB MB,’” one of the two best fire spitters in the league along with, D.O.L.L.A aka Damian Lillard.

The loquacious Green, and supe-athletic Bridges recently chopped it up on “The Draymond Green Podcast,” where they discussed how Bridges got into rapping and where he ranks himself.

“I’m gonna rank myself number one, you know? I don’t want Dame to try to get no rap beef with me … I definitely think I’m number one. Dame got a great sound, he’s very lyrical.”

Green typically wasn’t going to let Bridges say that and not stir the pot. The heart and soul of the Warriors was talking really greasy and sounding more like a boxing promoter than a basketball player.

“Dame, he don’t want that smoke D.O.L.L.A., he don’t want that smoke D.O.L.L.A.,” Draymond insisted. “He saw what you did to Shaq. He don’t want that smoke.”

Bridges gave Dame his due and also mixed in some other NBA youngsters he considers lyrical assassins of sorts.

“I have to say myself, Dame, DBaze, he alright but Anthony Edwards, he’s pretty good too. Yeah, y’all got to get hip to him. He’s pretty good.”

Don’t get me wrong Miles and Dame nice as hell. But I think I got um beat https://t.co/svGYcVzoXF — Bazley (@BazleyDarius) February 26, 2022

Lillard And O’Neal Had NBA Rap Beef: Both Spit Flames, It Was All In Fun

The battle/beef began in 2019, while Lillard was a guest on “The Joe Budden Podcast.” Dame was asked to compare his rap career to the very successful run Shaq enjoyed in the 1990s. Never one to lack confidence, Dame responded as only he could.

“I think I rap better than Shaq. I’ve heard Shaq’s stuff,” Lillard said. “I think he was viewed as Shaq, though. It wasn’t like, Shaq and Biggie. People weren’t looking like this a real rapper. It was like that’s Shaq rapping. So, of course it was a big deal.”

Of course, the “Big Aristotle” didn’t take too kindly to the words spewed by Dame, and he retaliated with a well-executed diss record via his Instagram page. From there, the two traded barbs and disses for awhile

