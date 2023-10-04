Who saw this coming? Here are 8 breakout football players in the Peoria area in 2023

Week 7 brings the final stretch of the high school football season.

Conference championships are on the line and the playoff pictures are becoming increasingly clearer, while some teams look to finish strong with a view already on 2024. Players have stepped up their roles each week and are really thriving on both sides of the ball.

Here are eight breakout players that have made an impact during the first six weeks of the season.

Jaivyn Moore, Peoria High

Moore has been a very welcomed addition to the state-ranked Lions (4-2) and their prolific offense. He adds to a deep receiving corp that includes TQ Webb, Sean Franklin, Spencer Russell, Gary Rutherford III and Jaylen Rayford. The Richwoods transfer has produced in big spots, catching five balls for 76 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over his former team. The 6-foot-4, 187-pound senior added another score and 40 yards against Manual in Week 5.

Elijah Papis, Washington

Papis has emerged as a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior linebacker has recorded a team-high four sacks for the Panthers (6-0), who have allowed 15 total points in four Mid-Illini Conference games. Papis has teamed with Elijah Baer (two sacks) and Garrett Cox (two sacks) for one of the area's best defenses. His team-best 32 tackles include seven for a loss along with a pair of pass deflections.

Dawson Marmion, Dunlap

Marmion has become a favorite target for both Dunlap quarterbacks Mack Sutter and John Bargen. As a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior wide receiver, Marmion had caught 12 balls for a team-high 284 yards and four TDs through Week 5. He came through big against Pekin with seven receptions for 89 yards and a score. On defense, he's chipped an interception for the Eagles (6-0), who have given up 12 total points in Mid-Illini play.

Seandon Buffington, Morton

Buffington is a serious scoring threat each time he touches the ball. His 283-yard, three-TD effort in a blowout win over Metamora put the Mid-Illini Conference on notice. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior running back has 1,080 yards and 12 touchdowns through six games for Morton (6-0), which is one of three teams undefeated in M-I games. He's also powered through the Potters offensive line for nearly a first down with each rushing attempt (9.6 yards a carry).

Jack Gronewold, Farmington

Gronewold is making defensives rethink their strategies on double-teaming Farmers standout wideout Keauntrey Barnes. As a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder, Gronewold leads the Farmers (6-0) in receptions (23), yards (409) and touchdowns (5). His signature game came in Week 5 with six catches, 158 yards and three scores to beat rival Elmwood/Brimfield in comeback fashion. The sophomore added two other TDs versus Tuscola.

Nolan McClay, Knoxville

McClay is proving to steamroll through opponents as evidenced in last week's win over Illini West. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior running back rushed for 236 yards and four TDs on only 15 carries. He scored on a 98-yard TD run as the Blue Bullets rolled up 429 yards on the ground. Knoxville (6-0) has allowed 20 total points over the last four games with McClay running for 229 yards and three TDs against Aledo Mercer County in Week 5.

Matthew Bowser, Stark County

Bowser has been a two-way standout for the Rebels (6-0) during its resurgence. The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder plays wideout and defensive back, scoring a defensive TD in Week 5's victory over Warsaw West Hancock. He returned one of SC's three interceptions for a 50-yard score. He added four catches for 79 yards on the offensive side of the ball where Stark County is putting up 28 points a game.

Zeb Rashid, Annawan/Wethersfield

Rashid seems to be a tough tackle every outing including last week's 42-0 win over Havana. The junior running back accounted for 170 yards and a pair of TDs including a 51-yard scoring scamper for the Titans (5-1), who have shut out their last three opponents and have four on the season. This performance comes on the heels of a 140-yard, one-TD effort against Abingdon-Avon in Week 5 for the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder

