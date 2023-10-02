Who saw this coming? Here are 15 breakout football players in the Gainesville area in 2023

Every year in high school football, we see seniors graduate for greener pastures and new players step up to replace those departed. Some we saw coming, others exploded out of nowhere to provide an impact for their team.

Here are 15 breakout players in Gainesville area high school football through the first half of the 2023 season:

First FHSAA Football Rankings Released: Four Gainesville area teams ranked in top 25 of inaugural FHSAA rankings. See where each landed

Five Burning Questions for Second Half: Here are 5 burning questions for Gainesville area football before the season's second half

Quinton Cutler, Buchholz RB

Bobcats senior has over 300 yards in just three games played and three TDs for the 5-o ‘Cats.

Myles Graham, Buchholz RB/LB

Bobcats senior has primarily played at linebacker, the position he is committed to University of Florida for, but he stepped in at running back during Cutler’s injury and rushed for over 200 yards in a 49-20 win over Creekside on September 15.

Justin Williams, Buchholz WR

Bobcats sophomore has developed into a favorite target of Trace Johnson with four receiving TDs in the Bobcats last two games.

Jace McDonald, Williston RB

Red Devils running back has seen his numbers jump this season to 307 yards rushing and 10 total TDs, top 40 in Florida.

Jamari Williams, Williston RB

Williams has also seen his role increased with the graduation of Kyree Edwards. He’s rushed for 338 yards and six total TDs.

Victor White, Eastside FS

Rams junior safety has a team-leading two interceptions, both against Buchholz, and 23 total tackles for 2-2 EHS.

Alvon Isaac, Hawthorne RB/WR/KR

USF commit and transfer from The Villages has been a force in the receiving and kick returns with 346 receiving yards and six TDs along with three kick return scores.

Keenon Johnson, Hawthorne RB

Hornets senior with 555 yards and seven TDs, including 208 yards and two scores in a 42-21 win over Class 2S top 10 South Sumter.

Naziy Gent, Hawthorne LB

Hornets junior has seen tackles made jump from three to 45. His nine tackles per game rank second on the team behind Andrew Zook.

Earick Williams III, Hawthorne LB

Senior has a team-leading five sacks after tallying three in all the 2022 Hawthorne state title winning season.

Osten Jones, Chiefland RB

Junior has run for 792 yards and nine scores after just 22 yards rushing and one TD in 2022 for the 2-3 Indians.

Garrett Brady, Fort White WR

Senior receiver has led the Indians to a 4-1 record with a team-topping 365 receiving yards and five TDs

Chalil Cummings, Bradford WR

Senior is the Tornadoes (4-0) leading receiver with 71.5 YPG and an interception on defense

Devon McBride, Bradford LB

McBride is second on the Tornadoes in tackles at 8.3 per game.

David Schmidt, Newberry WR

Senior leads the Panthers with four receiving TDs after having none before this season. He’s also returned a kick and a punt for a TD.

Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Fifteen breakout stars in the 2023 Gainesville area high school football season