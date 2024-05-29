'Savvy buisness' or 'not impressed'? Your views on Werner loan

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Timo Werner who Tottenham have signed on loan again for the 2024/25 season.

Here are some of your responses:

Dean: Sensible business. We can focus this summer on strengthening the squad in other positions and get another season to decide on whether to eventually look for a Werner upgrade, or sign the player himself for less than 10m.

Tristen: Not impressed with this deal at all, the game time he has already had with us tells me he offers very little and has no end product. He doesn’t improve the squad. We need a number 9. Son on the left, Johnson on the right and get Harry Kane back to play nine. Please no more mediocre Levy signings.

Clive: I think it's a very savvy bit of business to retain Timo Werner on loan for another season. He showed enough for me last season to suggest he'll make a good addition to the squad, and a whole pre season with the team will make him even better. He won't start every game but he's a great squad player in my opinion.

Geoff: He shows good promise but the end delivery is not good. Also missed too many very good chances in front of goal. Money would be better spent on a good young striker that could develop and stay a few more years.

Nathan: Werner on loan is risk free for Spurs. We’ve seen shades of what he can do already in Ange’s system, and being made to feel wanted will do his confidence no harm at all. I’m happy for him and happy with this bit of business so early in the window.

Jeffery: Don't understand the decision to extend Werner's loan agreement. If we can't buy someone better than him, or haven’t got better coming through the system, then quite frankly, we might as well give up on next season now!