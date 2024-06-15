Savo Drezgic Signs With Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. — Savo Drezgic, a consensus four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, will reclassify to the Class of 2024 and has signed a letter of intent to join the Georgia Bulldogs this fall, head coach Mike White announced on Friday.

Drezgic, is a 6-3, 198-pound guard originally from Belgrade, Serbia, who played for DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla,, during the 2023-24 high school season. Among Class of 2025 prospects, he is currently ranked No. 31 by On3.com, No. 63 by 247Sports.com and No. 106 by rivals.com. Among point guards, Drezgic is listed No. 5 by On3.com, No. 10 by 247Sports.com and No. 20 by rivals.com.

Most recently, Drezgic earned all-tournament honors at a pair of prestigious European events this spring.

In April, Drezgic led Serbia to a Silver Medal showing at the Albert Schweitzer U18 World Tournament in Manheim, Germay. He was Serbia’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game and paced his team with averages of 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals in seven contests.

In March, Drezgic represented Partizan Belgrade in the 2024 Adidas Next Generation Tournament. He averaged team highs of 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals over four outings, leading Partizan to a 3-1 record and third place in the eight-team qualifying event contested in Belgrade.

At DME, Drezgic averaged 13.4 points, 4.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds. DME finished the season with a 25-11 record, falling to Dream City Christian in the semifinals of the Grind Session Championship. Drezgic also was named to the all-tournament team at the Grind City Championship.

Before coming to DME, Drezgic played for Partizan last fall. He logged action in three ABA League outings and a pair of ABA League U19 matchups. Drezgic’s top performance featured 24 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a U19 outing against Mega SM. He also made his debut in Serbia’s KLS league in May, with three points, two rebounds and an assist in Partizan’s 96-68 win over Mega BG.

Drezgic also was a standout for the Serbian National Team at the 2022 U16 European Championship, averaging a team-high 13.6 points as well as 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Georgia’s incoming class now features nine newcomers – four high school prospects and five transfers. The Bulldogs’ recruiting class has been ranked among the nation’s best. Overall, the group is listed as high as No. 14 by 247Sports.com. The freshmen are ranked as high as No. 13 by both ESPN.com and rivals.com. The transfers have been tabbed as high as No. 8 by On3.com.

The previously announced new Bulldogs include:

• Justin Abson, a 6-9, 235-pound junior forward from Pompano Beach, Fla., who was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing No. 4 nationally in blocked shots last season at Appalachian State.

• Somto Cyril, a 6-10, 252-pound freshman center originally from Enugu, Nigeria, who has played with the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta for the past two seasons. He is ranked as high as the No. 42 recruit nationally by On3.com.

• RJ Godfrey, a 6-8, 228-pound junior forward from Suwanee, Ga., who was a two-time first-team all-state honoree at North Gwinnett High School and helped Clemson reach the “Elite Eight” of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

• Jordan Kee, a 6-4, 175-pound freshman guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who helped The Sagemont School capture the 2024 Class 2A state championship and has been ranked as high as the nation’s No. 15 combo guard in the Class of 2024.

• Tyrin Lawrence, a 6-4, 200-pound graduate guard from Monticello, Ga., who scored 1,000 points during his career at Vanderbilt and averaged a team-high 14.6 ppg in SEC play for the Commodores last season.

• Dakota Leffew, a 6-5, 185-pound graduate guard from Jonesboro, Ga., who earned first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) honors last season after averaging 17.6 ppg as a senior at Mount St. Mary’s.

• De’Shayne Montgomery, a 6-4, 190-pound sophomore guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who won 2024 MAAC Rookie of the Year accolades and was named MAAC Rookie of the Week a school-record six times also playing for Mount St. Mary’s during 2023-24.

• Asa Newell, a 6-10, 215-pound freshman forward from Destin, Fla., who was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Class of 2024 by ESPN.com, making him the Bulldogs’ second-highest ESPN recruit ever behind only Anthony Edwards.

White has produced consistent improvement since being named Georgia’s head coach in March 2022. During his first season, the Bulldogs improved their regular-season win total from the previous year by 10 victories, the second biggest increase of any Power 6 program. Georgia earned its first postseason bid since 2017 last season and then advanced to the semifinals of the NIT. In the process, the Bulldogs posted their first 20-win season since 2016.

