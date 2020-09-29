Saving the season: How NASCAR's broadcast partners adapted amid COVID-19 in 2020

Editor’s note: This is Part III of a five-part series detailing how NASCAR successfully ran its 2020 season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The roof cam on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford carries the viewer to the white flag at Darlington Raceway before panning out to show the full car on its final lap around the 1.366-mile track. The moment Kevin Harvick takes the checkered flag, the in-car camera captures his celebratory fist pump and congratulatory radio shouts. The scene quickly cuts to teammates celebrating on pit road.

This isn’t any normal NASCAR race weekend, and the only giveaway in this moment is the lack of fans in the stands as the drone camera follows Harvick’s burnout on the frontstretch. Harvick was the NASCAR Cup Series’ first winner after a two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX Sports managed to make it look like business as usual.

“That was our mantra: How do we produce this safely and more efficiently so that the viewer can’t really tell the difference?,” said Bill Wanger, FOX Sports’ executive vice president and head of programming and scheduling. “Yeah, they might notice people are wearing masks and they might notice instead of four pit reporters we have one. But we’re still telling the story of the race.”

For NASCAR’s broadcast partners, FOX took the brunt of the coronavirus impact. Its equipment was already set up at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in March when the sanctioning body postponed that race weekend and then eventually seven more, all of which were FOX’s to broadcast.

Normally, FOX and NBC split the season. FOX is responsible for the first 16 races, along with any additional events such as the Busch Clash, Bluegreen Vacation Duels, All-Star Open and All-Star Race. NBC then takes over for the remainder of the schedule — 20 races, including the playoffs.

It wasn’t a seamless handoff this year. NBC kept its events and FOX remained in charge of those rescheduled, leaving the two networks to switch off briefly in July.

FOX was affected first, though, and therefore the most.

“In those early days, I guess May when we restarted, there weren’t a lot of sports back,” Wanger said. “NASCAR was the first major sport back. So, we did have a lot of open windows. You didn’t get a lot of pushback from us in terms of, is May 20 open? Because pretty much it was.”

Conversations started with scheduling. FOX representatives were on the phone with NASCAR’s Ben Baker (managing director, domestic broadcasting) and Brian Herbst (senior vice president, media and productions) twice a week, figuring out which tracks would work when. Proximity to Charlotte, North Carolina, where a majority of the teams resided, was prioritized for safety reasons.

Even that was easier said than done.

“I didn’t even think about it,” said NASCAR’s vice president of racing development, Ben Kennedy, who worked heavily on the revamped 2020 schedule. “Some of these tracks, you look at a map and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s actually pretty close, you can do it within driving distance.’ But you don’t take into account the time it takes to tear down at the track and then the time it takes to build up at the track particularly on the TV side.”

According to a FOX Sports Media Relations spokesperson, setting up required more than twice the time it did under normal circumstances due to limited personnel numbers and social-distancing protocol. The road crew needed two full days to travel and unload.

That was important to consider when mid-week races preceded weekend events, especially in the event of a rain postponement.

“We adopted the PACE model of planning,” said Tom Bryant, NASCAR managing director of racing operations. “Here is our Primary plan, here is our Alternate plan, here is our Contingency plan and here is our Emergency plan for each one.”

