Saving the season: How NASCAR created 2020 COVID-19 protocols, procedures for teams

As the driver’s-side window rolls down, an at-track official reminds the team member inside the vehicle to wear his mask during pre-entry screening. The team member declined at first, but reluctantly put one on. As soon as he passed the checkpoint, however, the man made a show of taking the mask off and tossing it onto the passenger’s seat.

The team member — whose name was not disclosed, nor was the series or track — was forced to leave the premises within about 15 minutes.

“When we reached out to the series leadership and they reached out to the team, there was lightning-quick action to remove the problem,” said Tom Bryant, NASCAR’s managing director of racing operations. “Because, look, you’re endangering everybody. Stop being selfish.”

NASCAR is currently operating under abnormal circumstances, as is the rest of the nation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There are strict safety protocols and procedures, such as mandated masks and screenings, to help stop the coronavirus’ spread and allow the sport to continue its season. No one is excluded from these rules, and clearly, there are varying repercussions for those who do not follow them.

Bryant and NASCAR Vice President of Racing Operations John Bobo led a 29-member team in charge of creating a handbook dedicated solely to COVID-19 protocols and procedures. It doesn’t have a hard page count because it’s updated as more findings come out about the virus, but it typically ranges around 50 pages. All of the content has been contributed to and reviewed by numerous health experts — epidemiologists, pulmonologists, infectious disease consultants, emergency room physicians and intensive care workers.

“A lot of reading material,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “But the entire industry came together and said we want to race, we want to do this in a safe way and we believe in the protocols that are being put forward.”

The thoroughness of the handbook is why NASCAR received approval from local and state officials to race at select tracks, like Darlington Raceway in South Carolina for starters on May 17, after a two-month pause.

So, here’s how a Cup Series race day looks for a race team under the guidelines of this handbook.

For starters, roster numbers are limited. Essential personnel quantify as six road-crew members, five pit-crew members and two hauler drivers. That’s about half the normal amount, give or take, depending on the team.

Anyone attending an event must take an online health questionnaire NASCAR sends out via text message 24 hours before departure. The five-question form must be filled out and returned within 12 hours of the garage opening. Answers are reviewed by a medical liaison team. If there are any issues, NASCAR’s American Medical Response (AMR) director Dr. Ryan Stanton will schedule a telehealth appointment for the individual for further evaluation and advisement before the person even gets to the track.

“It’s 100 percent cards up,” Team Penske competition director Travis Geisler said. “We’ve really stressed to everybody this isn’t about letting your team down because you’re not coming to work or you’re lazy because you want to stay home. This is about doing the right thing.”

