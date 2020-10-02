Saving the season: A five-part series detailing how NASCAR ran its 2020 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Saving the season” written by NASCAR.com’s Terrin Waack is a five-part series detailing how NASCAR successfully ran its 2020 season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The piece is broken up into Overview, Schedule, Broadcast, Teams and Fans sections. Each dives into the logistics behind pulling off that specific aspect of the sport with coronavirus precautions.

Title: The race to save the season

Voices: Tom Bryant (NASCAR; managing director, racing operations), Steve O‘Donnell (NASCAR; executive vice president, chief racing development officer), Greg Zipadelli (Stewart-Haas Racing; vice president of competition) and John Bobo (NASCAR; vice president, racing operations)

Title: A schedule rebuilt

Voices: Ben Kennedy (NASCAR; vice president, racing development), Travis Geisler (Team Penske; competition director), Steve O‘Donnell (NASCAR; executive vice president, chief racing development officer) and Steve Phelps (NASCAR; president)

Title: How NASCAR’s broadcast partners adapted amid COVID-19 in 2020

Voices: Bill Wanger (FOX Sports; executive vice president, head of programming and scheduling), Ben Kennedy (NASCAR; vice president, racing development) and Tom Bryant (NASCAR; managing director, racing operations)

Title: How NASCAR created 2020 COVID-19 protocols, procedures for teams

Voices: Tom Bryant (NASCAR; managing director, racing operations), Steve O‘Donnell (NASCAR; executive vice president, chief racing development officer), Travis Geisler (Team Penske; competition director) and John Bobo (NASCAR; vice president, racing operations)

Title: How NASCAR welcomed fans back in 2020 with COVID-19 precautions

Voices: Brian Crichton (Talladega Superspeedway; track president), Tom Bryant (NASCAR; managing director, racing operations) and Ryan Blaney (Team Penske; NASCAR Cup Series driver)

