‘Saving Sakic’ documentary details how the Avalanche almost lost their captain

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s hard to imagine that Joe Sakic isn’t involved with the Colorado Avalanche.

In August of 1997, the Avs were blindsided by an attempt to lure the former captain to the New York Rangers.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies and more sports news

Produced by NHL Productions, “Saving Sakic,” tells the story of how a confluence of events over the course of one week in August of 1997, beginning with columnist Mark Kiszla and including help from Harrison Ford, stopped the team captain from leaving.

Here is the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0Kl7yt-Lps

The documentary follows then Avalanche Chairman and CEO Charlie Lyons’ attempt to raise $15 million in seven days to save the face of his franchise.

“Saving Sakic” will stream on ESPN+ in the U.S. on April 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.