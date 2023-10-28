Saving a near Penn State football disaster: The postgame grades say it all ...

STATE COLLEGE − Maybe that first interception of Drew Allar's college career finally loosened up something about this quarterback, this Penn State football team.

Because it was only after Allar threw a most untimely INT in the middle of the fourth quarter, deep in his own territory, that the Nittany Lion offense finally made its way against this suspect Indiana defense.

Only after the 32-point underdog Hoosiers had somehow tied things up.

After two first-down plays, Allar lofted an impressive pass to No. 1 wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith with less than two minutes left. Lambert-Smith not only caught over his shoulder but somehow kept his balance along the right sideline to score, 57 yards later.

The winning points, at least, came in impressive fashion on a mostly underachieving, dreadful day in Beaver Stadium.

Here's your Penn State football report card after the harder-than-ever-expected 33-24 victory over the Hoosiers:

Offense: C-

The Lions were outgained by one of the most unstable offenses around (349 total yards to 342).

That says a lot.

Penn State struggled, once more, to get any sustainable running game going against one of the worst run defenses. The Lions produced just 132 rushing yards (3.1 average per carry).

Even more, the pass game did not look much better against the 2-5 Hoosiers than it did in struggling ever so mightily against the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes.

Allar repeatedly could not locate open receivers and deliver the ball. Every pass completion seemed a struggle until the very end.

It took that near-miracle 57-yard loft down the right sideline for the winning points with under two minutes to play just to get Allar over 200 yards for the day.

Defense: D+

Oct 28, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver DeQuece Carter (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

This grade is based on underperformance. One of the nation's top-rated defenses through seven weeks should not, in any way possible, give up three touchdown passes, all 26 yards and longer, to this kind of opponent.

The Indiana Hoosiers' offense offered little stability or hope outside of a talented but neglected wide receiver group. Well, they poured it on Saturday with the help of QB Brendan Sorsby. He completed 13-of-19 passes for 269 yards and those three scores against what was the nation's No. 2-ranked pass defense.

The Lions mustered little pass rush or backfield disruption until the very end, when it was absolutely required.

Special teams: B+

Another improving day for the punting and the return game.

Transfer punter and kicker Riley Thompson and Alex Felkins are becoming two of the most reliable, impressive parts of this growing unit.

Nick Singleton and Daequan Hardy were on the verge of touchdown returns.

And the coverage units snuffed out the one impressive part of this Indiana team − Jaylin Lucas. His one return went for minus-9 yards.

Coaching: D

Once more, the Lions looked lost in this game after a rough defeat last week.

It happened in 2017 and 2018. It nearly was disastrous to these Hoosiers in 2019. The worst of all came in the derailment of the 2021 season.

The 0-5 start to 2020? That's another story completely.

But even though James Franklin warned about not allowing his team to turn the crushing defeat to Ohio State last weekend into a second, it nearly happened anyway.

Most distressing, was the stellar defense, which was broken for multiple game-breaking plays.

Overall: C-

Do we give an edge, the benefit of the doubt, to a storming ending to save this game?

We'll give a break for now, in how the defense bore down late and the offense found itself a bit on the winning touchdown drive.

But this was just ugly, overall, for much of the day. From poor tackling and rush pressure and pass coverage on defense to another quicksand performance in the pass game.

Regrouping for the equally-struggling Maryland Terrapins next weekend is mandatory. But what will that look like?

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

