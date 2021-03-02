Saving Dak Prescott money to build team? NFLPA calls Dallas Cowboys cheap spenders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Dallas Cowboys have held the line on quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract largely because of their salary cap concerns and the need to have room to build a team around him.

Or, at least, that is the current narrative and one point of view they have trumpeted over the last few years during negotiations as the Cowboys have held firm to their wish for a five-year deal with Prescott dug in on four years.

It has resulted in no deal, a franchise tag in 2020 for $31.4 million and an impending franchise tag in 2021.

The team has until March 9 to sign Prescott to a long-term deal or they will place a second franchise tag on him at the rate of $37.7 million for 2021 while they continue to try to negotiate a long-term deal to the liking of both parties.

The NFL Players Association, however, seemingly called the Cowboys out on the narrative of the team hoping to get the best deal for Prescottin an effort to build a team around him.

At a virtual agent meeting last Thursday, the players union leadership not only implored player representatives for free agents at the same position to collude and increase leverage in contract talks but they also highlighted teams who were lowest spenders over the last four years.

The Cowboys were in the bottom three along with the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots in cash spending from 2017-21, according to sources who were in attendance at the meeting.

In a screen share from the Zoom meeting, the Chiefs were shown to have spent $686 million in cash over the last four years, the Cowboys were next $689 million with the Patriots at $698 million.

The biggest spenders during that time were the Atlanta Falcons ($821 million), the San Francisco 49ers ($814 million) and the Green Bay Packers ($809 million).

Now, being in either group doesn’t necessarily have a direct correlation to winning or losing.

The 49ers, Patriots and Chiefs have all made Super Bowl appearances in the last four years. The Packers were in the NFC title game last season and the Falcons lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season.

But it is pertinent to the Cowboys and the Prescott narrative.

From 2016-19, they had the best bargain in sports with Prescott making $2.72 million over his first four years. He made $31.4 million on the franchise tag last season.

Yet, the Cowboys have done little to improve the team around Prescott via free agency.

They have largely gone bargain shopping with free agents between 2016-20, signing the likes of defensive ends Benson Mayowa, Aldon Smith, Kony Ealy and Everson Griffin; defensive tackles Cedric Thornton, Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy; receivers Randall Cobb, Allen Hurns and Deonte Stewart; cornerbacks Nolan Carroll and Daryl Worley; and safeties Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and George Iloka.

None are still under contract.

The Cowboys acquired receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Robert Quinn in trades with the Raiders and Dolphins, respectively.

While the Cowboys signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million contract extension, Quinn walked away in free agency after one season because his price tag was too high.

The Cowboys have shown a preference to pay and keep their own draft picks, deemed as foundational pieces.

Over the past three years, they have signed guard Zack Martin, running back Ezekiel Elliott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tackle La’el Collins, tight end Blake Jarwin and linebacker Jaylon Smith to long-term extensions.

It has not been enough to get the Cowboys over the top.

The Cowboys have one playoff win since 2016 and finished 6-10 in 2020 when their defense yielded the most points in franchise history and Prescott missed missed the last 11 games with fractured ankle.

So in terms of the narrative that they will use the money they could potentially save by not caving into Prescott’s demands on building the team around him, the proof has not been in the pudding.

And if they didn’t do all they could do to build the team around Prescott when he was the best bargain in sports what gives you any hope they will use the money for significant outside reinforcements now.

Why would Prescott believe that’s going to be case?

And that goes double for the incredulous idea of letting Prescott walk in free agency and then using the money for a cheaper quarterback via the draft and other players.

They have been down that road already, which the NFLPA so aptly pointed out.

Recommended Stories

  • Cowboys News: Cooper reigning champ, Watt not in Cards for Dallas

    The Dallas Cowboys news and notes, including a free agent top 100 ranking, a draft profile, and some answers to the teams biggest questions.

  • Cowboys Week in Review: Prospects the team covets, QBs who want to be in Dallas

    One of the biggest headlines this week included a proclamation by Russell Wilson he has interest in playing for the Dallas Cowboys. While those rumors swirl, quarterback Dak Prescott will be the center of attention, if even the idea of letting him ...

  • Cowboys 7-round mock draft travels outside box for safety, speed, coverage

    Dallas has to think outside the box to square themselves up with an opportunity to advance into the playoffs. This mock is that, and more.

  • Demetrius Hunter makes the OU call

    Oklahoma began the month of February with a major offensive commitment for the 2022 class, and the Sooners are going to

  • Report: 49ers called Panthers about QB Teddy Bridgewater

    Teddy Bridgewater could be traded by the Panthers, and the 49ers called about his availability according to the Athletic.

  • Golden Globes' biggest losers: Glenn Close, Frances McDormand and the voters

    Glenn Close, Frances McDormand and more big stars were passed over during Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

  • Carlos Ghosn: US father and son extradited to Japan

    The two allegedly helped the ex-Nissan boss escape Japan while he was on bail for financial crimes.

  • Tua Tagovailoa says potential Patriots’ draft pick Mac Jones is a ‘more mobile Tom Brady’

    The Patriots may have to take a shot with this promising rookie.

  • José Abreu, Tony La Russa and the White Sox connection to Albert Pujols

    Tony La Russa got a bear hug from Albert Pujols on Monday. Months earlier, Jos Abreu got assurance from Pujols that he'd love playing for La Russa. "He's right," Abreu said.

  • Report: Bill Belichick ‘does nothing but rave’ about Cam Newton

    This reunion is seeming more and more likely as the offseason continues.

  • Orlovsky: Bears need to go all in on Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson trade

    NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks the Bears, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy need to go all in on a quarterback.

  • Eve Set to Star in New ABC Hip-Hop Drama Alongside Naturi Naughton

    Reports surfaced this week revealing that rap legend, Eve, will co-lead ABC’s new hip-hop drama 'Queens' alongside 'Power' co-star Naturi Naughton.

  • David Carr thinks Derek Carr’s team should trade for Russell Wilson

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has made it known through his agent that Wilson would accept a trade to one of four teams: Cowboys, Bears, Saints, Raiders. Former NFL quarterback David Carr, the older brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had this to say about the quartet of teams on Russell’s wish list, in an item [more]

  • Washington expected to release QB Alex Smith this week

    Washington is expected to officially move on from Alex Smith by releasing him in the coming days. Smith still wants to play and according to Ian Rapoport, he may have a chance to do so in 2021. Smith went 5-1 as Washington's starter last season, throwing six touchdown passes and eight interceptions

  • Donald and Melania Trump quietly got Covid vaccines last month, reports say

    Unlike other officials, the then president and first lady did not receive their shots on TV Donald and Melania Trump received their vaccines before leaving office, reports say. Photograph: Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images Donald and Melania Trump received the coronavirus vaccine before leaving the White House, according to multiple news reports on Monday. Citing unnamed advisers, the New York Times, CNN and other outlets reported that while other officials, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the former vice-president Mike Pence, chose to get their shots publicly to encourage confidence in the vaccines, the Trumps opted to quietly get vaccinated in January. There was no detail on which shot they received or how many doses they had been given. Both Donald and Melania contracted and recovered from Covid-19 during the 2020 presidential campaign. The revelation first came to light after Trump took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida. “Everyone should go get your shot,” he told the audience, prompting questions from reporters about whether he had had his. The speech was the first time Trump has told supporters – who include groups that are the most skeptical of the vaccine – to get their shots. According to Axios, white Republicans have polled as highly vaccine hesitant. Black vax hesitancy makes headlines, but the most reluctant group by far is white Republicans--a much larger group. https://t.co/WPqjSlHNpt pic.twitter.com/ytKlpOSQv4— Deen Freelon (@dfreelon) March 1, 2021 Long before Covid, the former president also helped fuel the anti-vaccination movement in the US, by tweeting conspiratorial claims and questioning scientists. “I think the vaccines can be very dangerous. And, obviously, you know, a lot of people are talking about vaccines with children with respect to autism,” he said in 2009, according to the New York Times. Even as he launched his presidential bid, he repeated misinformation about childhood vaccines from the debate stage. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology last May concluded that Trump is “the first US President to be on the record as having anti-vaccination attitudes” and that “Trump voters were significantly more concerned about vaccines than other Americans”. Trump is no longer able to tweet after his account was suspended by the platform, which cited concerns over “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. But by encouraging his base that the shot is safe, perhaps he will be able to sway those who were reluctant to get the shot. Even if he has been silent until now on getting the vaccine, the former president has not hesitated to take credit for the rollout. “Never let them forget this was us. We did this,” he said at CPAC. His claim contradicts CNN reporting from January, which showed Biden had to effectively start from scratch when he took office and that there was no vaccine distribution plan left behind by the Trump administration.

  • Stephen Miller caged children. And he thinks Biden's immigration policies are cruel?

    Former Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller is doing Biden a huge favor by calling his immigration policies cruel and inhumane.

  • Charlie McAvoy posts absurd numbers for Bruins in win over Rangers

    Charlie McAvoy was a force on the ice for the Bruins in their win over the Rangers.

  • Alabama planning to allow full capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium next season

    Alabama allowed just 20% capacity at football games last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Ohio State's Shaun Wade cracks top 100 prospects

    Here are Yahoo Sports' 2021 NFL draft prospects, Nos. 96 to 100 (and we couldn't break a tie for the final spot, so you receive a bonus prospect.

  • Plug Power Stock Plunged for the Wrong Reason

    The fuel cell stock plunged after the company reported its quarterly results. But investors may be missing this key factor.