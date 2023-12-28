Savills Chase: Galopin Des Champs storms to victory at Leopardstown

Galopin Des Champs leads at the final fence before moving clear to win the Savills Chase

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs ran a superb race to win the Savills Chase by 23 lengths at Leopardstown on Thursday.

Paul Townend kept the Willie Mullins-trained 6/4 favourite in touch with early leader Conflated before hitting the front approaching the final fence.

Galopin Des Champs stretched clear and Townend was celebrating before the finishing line.

Gerri Colombe (7/4) edged out Capodanno (80/1) in the race for second place.

Galopin Des Champs was back to his best in bouncing back from two Punchestown defeats by Fastorslow, who pulled out of Thursday's race because of the testing ground.

"It's brilliant - it's a brilliant feel of Galopin Des Champs that we're used to having," said Townend.

"Fair play to Willie, he [Galopin Des Champs] obviously underperformed at Punchestown on two days and we had to respond here. I thought he jumped much better, he enjoyed himself much better and he got in a lovely rhythm.

"He was so simple to ride - the last day [at Punchestown] I was looking to jump to keep me in the race but here he was lining up the fences himself and taking them on.

"He was a dream to ride and the Galopin Des Champs I was expecting turned up. It's all about these big days and getting these big horses back. He was very good and it's a special day."

The Gordon Elliott-trained Irish Point eased to an 11-length victory in the Grade One Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle earlier on Thursday.

Jack Kennedy moved the the five-year-old to the front between the final two hurdles before the evens favourite sprinted clear, with Asterion Forlonge second and Ballyadam completing the top three.