Saves and Steals: Jansen still getting it done

In this week's Saves and Steals, Trevor Megill led the way with four saves this week as he continues to dominate the ninth inning in place of Devin Williams in Milwaukee. In Boston, Kenley Jansen is still getting it done, locking down three saves. And in the steals department, Wyatt Langford is finally getting comfortable in the majors with a big month of June.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Mason Miller - Oakland A's

Clase made one appearance this week, picking up his 21st save of the season with a clean inning against the Blue Jays after giving up a run in each of his previous two outings. Still, he's posted an outstanding 0.81 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and a 35/3 K/BB ratio across 33 1/3 innings. Behind Clase, Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith have been excellent setup men.

Helsley moves into the second spot in the rankings with two more saves this week. He's up to 24, tops in baseball, to go with a 2.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 32 innings. He jumps Miller, who went 1-for-2 in save chances.

Tier 2: The Elite

Craig Kimbrel - Baltimore Orioles

Clay Holmes - New York Yankees

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Not much action among this tier on the week. Holmes gave up a pair of runs in both of his appearances, taking the loss and blown save last Thursday against the Royals. Suarez blew a save chance Tuesday before bouncing back with his 18th save on Wednesday against the Phillies. Kimbrel moves to the top of the tier. He struck out the side in a non-save situation against the Phillies on Saturday and took the win after giving up a run to blow a save Wednesday. Kimbrel has recorded a 2.53 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts across 27 1/3 innings while converting 16 saves.

In Houston, Hader gave up one run over two appearances in non-save situations against the Tigers, then earned his 10th save with a scoreless outing against the White Sox on Wednesday. After a shaky start to the season, Bryan Abreu has been outstanding in a setup role for the Astros, recording 16 holds with a 2.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Kirby Yates - Texas Rangers

Evan Phillips - Los Angeles Dodgers

Paul Sewald - Arizona Diamondbacks

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

After some injury concerns, Muñoz made a pair of scoreless appearances, including a five-out save against the Guardians on Tuesday. He's up to 13 saves with a 1.47 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts over 30 2/3 innings. Ryne Stanek also added two saves in a busy week for the Seattle bullpen.

Duran had a good week on the mound, earning two wins and a save over three appearances. He hasn't been quite as effective this season, posting a 3.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts over 21 innings for a 22.9 percent strikeout rate, down from 32.9 percent last season.

Yates struck out the side to pick up his 10th save last Thursday against the Dodgers, then gave up an unearned run for the loss against the Mets on Tuesday before securing his 11th save Wednesday. The 37-year-old right-hander has solidified his spot as the Rangers' closer with a 1.03 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts across 26 1/3 innings.

Phillips had three scoreless outings, locking down two saves to give him three since returning from the injured list and 11 on the season. Meanwhile, no save chances for Sewald this week, who remains at seven on the season with just one run allowed over 11 2/3 innings of work so far.

The three weeks Díaz took off to recover from a shoulder injury looks to have done him some good. He was sitting at 98 miles-per-hour on his fastball over his first few outings back as he locked down two saves and a win.

Iglesias was busy on the mound, adding three saves and taking one loss. The 34-year-old right-hander is up to 19 saves with a 2.60 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings. Joe Jiménez also added a save while recording two holds in a setup role for the Braves.

Finnegan made three scoreless appearances, converting two saves to give him 21 as he continues his stellar season. Fairbanks also locked down two saves this week before he was removed from Tuesday's contest after he was hit on the hand by a comebacker. Fortunately, he avoided a major injury and could be available to pitch by Thursday.

Jansen might've had his best week of the season with three saves. He's up to 13 with a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts across 24 1/3 innings.

Tier 4: There’s Upside Here

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

David Bednar - Pittsburgh Pirates

Jose Alvarado/Jeff Hoffman - Philadelphia Phillies

Tanner Scott - Miami Marlins

Carlos Estévez - Los Angeles Angels

Jason Foley - Detroit Tigers

Alexis Díaz - Cincinnati Reds

Chad Green - Toronto Blue Jays

Megill has been on a roll in Milwaukee. He locked down four saves, bringing him to 15 with a 2.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts across 22 1/3 innings. It's been slow going for Devin Williams in his recovery from stress fractures in his back. He's expected to start throwing off a mound soon.

In San Francisco, Doval tumbles down the rankings as his consistency issues persist. He had a rough day on the mound Sunday, giving up four runs in a non-save situation against the Angels. He bounced back on Monday, converting his 13th save with a clean outing against the Cubs.

After giving up a run in back-to-back outings, Bednar made two clean appearances, picking up two saves to give him 15 with a 5.17 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts across 31 1/3 innings. Behind Bednar, Colin Holderman continues his excellent work as a setup man, recording 12 holds with a 0.73 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts over 25 2/3 frames.

No save chances for Alvarado this week, but he did make two perfect appearances. Hoffman earned a win on Tuesday, striking out two batters in a clean frame against the Padres. Scott also picked up a win on Tuesday after blowing a save chance last Thursday against the Mets. The two runs allowed against New York were the first runs he had allowed since April 14.

Estévez locked down three saves this week, giving him 13 on the season while lowering his ERA to 3.52 with a 0.87 WHIP and 23 strikeouts over 23 innings. He's now tossed seven consecutive perfect innings.

Foley made one scoreless outing but remains at 12 saves after not getting a save chance this week. Meanwhile, Díaz picked up a save on Friday despite giving up a pair of runs to the Brewers, then recorded his 16th save with a scoreless outing Tuesday against the Pirates.

There were more injury problems in Toronto this week. Yimi García was doing an excellent job stepping in for Jordan Romano, but he landed on the injured list with a right elbow injury. Chad Green is the next-best reliever likely to step up for save chances. Nate Pearson and Trevor Richard could be additional names to watch.

Tier 5: Just Getting By

James McArthur - Kansas City Royals

Hector Neris - Chicago Cubs

McArthur made two scoreless appearances, picking up a win Thursday against the Yankees. While he's been volatile, recording a 5.02 ERA across 28 2/3 innings, there haven't been many other options emerging out of the Kansas City bullpen. And regression is certainly catching Neris now. He's allowed seven runs, including three homers, over his last three outings as he's converted one save and taken a pair of losses. Colten Brewer was given a chance to pitch the ninth inning on Wednesday and came away with his first career save. He could be someone to watch if the Cubs move away from Neris as the closer.

Tier 6: If You Must

Michael Kopech - Chicago White Sox

Tyler Kinley - Colorado Rockies

Injured

Devin Williams - Back

Jordan Romano - Elbow

Steals Department

There was an incredible amount of hype surrounding Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford coming into the season. He struggled out of the gate and was slowed by a hamstring injury that sidelined him for over three weeks. But the 22-year-old is starting to find his stride in June, slashing .288/.344/.458 with two doubles, two triples, and one homer, the first that would actually leave the yard. Langford has gotten particularly aggressive on the bases, with five steals to lead baseball in the last week. Langford may be available in more shallow leagues, but he's becoming a player you want to start across all formats. More widely available on waiver wires, Dylan Moore was among the leaders this week with three steals. He's up to 12 on the season while slashing .206/.319/.402 with seven homers, 27 runs scored, and 23 RBI across 226 plate appearances. Moore may not have much utility in most formats, but playing every day can make him useful for teams looking to add some speed in deep leagues.

