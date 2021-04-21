'We saved football,' chant Chelsea fans

The European Super League project lay in tatters after the six English Premier League clubs involved revealed plans to quit 48 hours after agreeing to join Italian and Spanish teams in the new elite soccer competition.

Supporters who had gathered to protest the apparent move were soon celebrating after news of the withdrawal, swinging soccer scarves in the air and proclaiming, ''We've got our Chelsea back''.

Manchester City were the first to back out of the venture and then Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur announced they were following suit.

Chelsea are expected to complete the departure of the 'Big Six' when they submit withdrawal papers to the Super League company.