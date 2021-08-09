This ‘Saved By The Bell’ Makeup Collab Will Bring You Right Back To Childhood

Nostalgia reigns supreme—again. Just when we’re all pining for a better time with less work to do and bills to pay, Wet n Wild rolls out a Saved by the Bell collection basically made for millennials. There are makeup palettes, mascara, brushes, and more all inspired by the iconic cast. Y2K might be big right now but ’90s beauty trends really never go anywhere. Are you “so excited?”

With this collection, you can go for a natural makeup look a la Kelly Kapowski and Jessie Spano, or more glam like the fashion-forward Lisa Turtle. And if you aren’t sure what you’re going to be for Halloween yet (yes, it’s almost that time!), there’s a fun ’90s-shaped phone that holds makeup brushes you could totally use as part of a throwback costume.

The collection is currently exclusive to Ulta. Get started by grabbing a few faves, below.

Squad Goals Eyeshadow Palette

There are 15 warm matte shades and glistening shimmer pigments in the hero palette.





Eyeshadow Palette $14.99







Buy Now



Hashtag Relationship Goals Glow Face Duo

There are three face duos with shimmery, buildable colors that blend together.





Glow Face Duo $6.99







Buy Now



Zack Attack Live Performing at the Max Makeup Brush Set

Pretend you’re in Zack Attack and sing “Friends Forever” while doing your glam with this brush set.





Makeup Brush Set $14.99







Buy Now



Home of the Tigers Kabuki Brush

Use this kabuki brush to apply foundation and highlighter with ease.





Kabuki Brush $8.99







Buy Now



Saved by the Bell Full Collection

Real SBTB fans need the full collection, which includes The Max lip gloss set, Slay All Day setting spray and everything you see above.





Full Collection $69.99







Buy Now



