Save your Thanksgiving leftovers: Jets vs. Dolphins in NFL's first-ever Black Friday game
Save your Thanksgiving Day leftovers.
The NFL announced Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will play in the league's first-ever game on Black Friday.
The Jets will host the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24 with a 3 p.m. kickoff.
The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon will provide free access for all fans to watch it.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jets vs. Dolphins on Black Friday game as part of NFL schedule 2023