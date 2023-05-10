Save your Thanksgiving leftovers: Jets vs. Dolphins in NFL's first-ever Black Friday game

Save your Thanksgiving Day leftovers.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will play in the league's first-ever game on Black Friday.

The Jets will host the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24 with a 3 p.m. kickoff.

The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon will provide free access for all fans to watch it.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jets vs. Dolphins on Black Friday game as part of NFL schedule 2023