Save in the grass for Josh Berry at Talladega

Kamaru Usman knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold to retain his UFC welterweight belt while Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning first-round head kick KO to dethrone strawweight champ Zhang Weili at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. In the third title fight on the bill, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade as she coasted to a second-round technical knockout victory to retain her crown. Famed for his powerful wrestling, 33-year old Usman came into the main event on Masvidal's home turf on a 17-fight winning streak, and he won the first round comfortably before bringing the fight to a sudden halt in the second.