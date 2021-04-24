Save in the grass for Josh Berry at Talladega
Watch as Josh Berry makes a save in the grass during Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Brandon Jones breaks down what happened in the wreck that ended his chances late in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
The back of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field wrecks late in the final stage at Talladega Superspeedway, collecting multiple cars.
It's go time as the green flag drops for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway.
Jeb Burton claimed the win when the race was called by rain.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Jeb Burton in the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
A thunderstorm pelted Talladega Superspeedway at just the right time for Jeb Burton. After a seven-car wreck on the backstretch, Burton held the lead under caution when the rain intensified. After NASCAR brought the Xfinity Series cars to pit road, the clouds opened and made a first-time winner of No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driver. […]
Kamaru Usman knocked Jorge Masvidal out cold to retain his UFC welterweight belt while Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning first-round head kick KO to dethrone strawweight champ Zhang Weili at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. In the third title fight on the bill, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade as she coasted to a second-round technical knockout victory to retain her crown. Famed for his powerful wrestling, 33-year old Usman came into the main event on Masvidal's home turf on a 17-fight winning streak, and he won the first round comfortably before bringing the fight to a sudden halt in the second.
Third-generation racer had a pedigree that says street road courses would be his sweet sport.
Michigan State football redshirt freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens entered the NCAA transfer portal Saturday after the Spartans' spring game.
When the Washington Football Team announced it was taking fan submissions for a new team name, it expected a flood of suggestions.
Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.
Editor’s note: This story originally appeared on NASCAR.com on Feb. 8, 2021: How to measure the value of hard work: Clearing roads, sawing downed trees plus overseeing controlled burns equals sweat, aches and the rewarding feeling of managing nearly 10,000 acres through your outdoors foundation. Then even recreation turns into something of a project. Hunting […]
Emotions set in at Talladega Superspeedway after Jeb Burton captures his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win.
“My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.
Ken Roczen led early, but a fall just past the midway point of Supercross Round 16 dropped him from contention as Cooper Webb climbed to second in the order.
Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
All the key details for the 10th Cup race of the season.
The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.