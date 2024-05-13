Savanna's Sophia Calistro ready to run track at Dodge City Community College

May 13—Sophia Calistro is blasting off the starting block and racing into her next adventure.

The Savanna senior was honored Friday with a commitment celebration as she announced her plans to run track at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas.

Calistro said she chose Dodge City because they reached out and saw her potential.

"(They) are willing to help me get better for bigger and better things. The coaches and faculty there are amazing and are willing to make sure I do my best," she said.

Calistro has been playing sports since third grade, and said she feels "very grateful for the opportunity to continue the love (she) has for sports.

"My favorite part about track is getting to encourage my teammates, and at each meet, I continue to strive to better myself and my performance," she said.

When she's not on the track, Calistro also plans on pursuing a degree towards becoming a dental hygienist.

Calistro credits the support of her parents and entire family for helping to make her the person and athlete she is today.

"They push me to do my best and encourage me through it all. They make sure they are always there to support me," she said.

Calistro's said her biggest advice to other athletes pursuing their dreams is to keep pushing.

"Have a good mindset, and if you keep on working, someone will notice your hard work."