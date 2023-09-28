Savannah high school football midseason superlatives: biggest upset, best catches and more

As Week 7 of the high school football season in the Savannah area approaches, we thought it would be a good time to look back at some of the best performances and players of the season.

Here's a look back at what we've seen in 2023.

Merklinger delivers in CD win over SCPS How Jake Merklinger and Calvary Day playmakers won a battle with rival Savannah Christian

Effingham dominates in win over South Top performances: Effingham, St. Andrew's win rivalry games; Beach gets first win

Coach Jung remembered for devotion to BC 'He was one of a kind:' Charlie Jung remembered for devotion to Savannah, Benedictine football

Best comeback

Benedictine's rally from down 14-0 to beat defending Class 5A state champion Ware County 31-24 showed why the Cadets (5-0) have a great chance to win their third consecutive Class 4A state crown.

Biggest upset

Bryan County went north to face Lincoln County, ranked No. 4 among Class A Division I teams in the state, in Week 1 and came away with a 28-16 victory. The Georgia High School Football Daily reported that it was the first win against a ranked team in school history for Bryan County (4-1).

Biggest statement game

Effingham County entered its cross-town rivalry game with an undefeated South Effingham squad with just one win on the season. But the Rebels played their best game of the season when it counted most in a dominating 42-7 win led by three touchdown passes from senior quarterback Nate Hayes.

Calvary's second half performance where the Cavs outscored cross-town rival Savannah Christian 21-0 in the second half of a 42-21 win also ranks up there along with BC's victory over Ware County.

Best catches

Kenry Wall's determined touchdown grab where he tipped the ball away from a Savannah Country Day defender draped all over him and eventually made the touchdown grab was the best I have seen in person this year.

Benedictine's La'Don Bryant tipped one up and gathered it in for a spectacular touchdown catch from Luke Kromenhoek in a Week 2 win at Chambers that ranks right up there, along with Caden Arnold's diving touchdown catch for a score against Savannah Christian.

Thomas Blackshear's impressive grab for 43 yards from Jake Merklinger, where he dove and ended up at the one-yard line was another memorable one.

Best two-way performances

In the win over Ware County, Benedictine's Bryce Baker ran for a career high 115 yards with a touchdown and had 10 tackles with a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Bryan County's Austin Clemons has been spectacular on both sides of the ball all season. He had 12 tackles with 167 yards rushing and two scores in a 20-0 win over Wheeler County and has 845 yards rushing and seven touchdowns with 56 tackles, four sacks and an interception on the year.

Best offensive performance

Nick Bliss of Richmond Hill scored all four touchdowns for the Wildcats in a 28-26 win over New Hampstead. The senior ranks near the top of the state, among all classifications, with 14 touchdowns on the year for the Wildcats (4-2).

Best defensive player

Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin, the No. 1 recruit among all positions in the junior class, lives up to his billing on the Raider defensive line. He has 32 tackles, including six for losses, with 4.5 sacks on the season.

Best burst of speed

In games that I've witnessed, it had to be Savannah Christian's Jamari McIvory's 84-yard pick six of a Jake Merklinger. The senior, who won the Class 3A state titles in the 200 and 400 meters last spring, looked like he was shot out of a cannon as he took off the races with his fourth interception of the year.

Breakout players of the year

Bradwell quarterback Christopher Garrett is putting up some amazing numbers for the Tigers (2-3). He's thrown for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions and also run for 216 yards and four scores. His teammate, junior receiver Tyon Jones, has 26 catches for 669 yards and six scores.

Highly-regarded SCPS freshman Damion Guyton has 24 tackles and 5.5 sacks in four games — and already has offers from UGA, South Carolina and Florida State.

Comeback Player of the Year

It's got to be Bryan County's Austin Clemons, who went out for the season in Week 4 with an an injury last year. He has led Bryan County to a 4-1 record and the program's first-ever top-10 ranking in the state polls.

Most underrated player

Calvary Day receiver Caden Arnold, who is part of one of the top receiving corps in the country which includes Michael Smith (committed to South Carolina), and blue chip junior recruits Thomas Blackshear and Doopah Coleman.

Arnold has matched his friends' production with 19 catches for 320 yards and four scoring catches, to go along with a kickoff return for a score against Savannah Christian.

Non-GHSA Player of the Year candidates

Bethesda is off to a 6-0 start with senior running back Noah Jenkins leading the way offensively with 779 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

St. Andrew's is off to a 4-1 start with junior quarterback Zayden Edwards leading the way. He has thrown for 555 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 335 yards and three scores.

Memorial Day is 3-2 after a loss to St. Andrew's Friday, where quarterback Tyler Kindle had to sit out with a concussion. The senior has thrown for 867 yards and seven scores in four games.

Best Game DJ

Dennis L. Little, who works public school games for the SCCPSSS, knows his music with a great mix of old school R&B along with hip-hop that keep the players and students interested in the tracks he plays at games.

Best Band Performance(s)

As is tradition when Effingham County and South Effingham meet, the respected bands from both schools combined for stirring performances at Friday night's game at the Corral.

Quarterback of the Year

Luke Kromenoek of Benedictine and Jake Merklinger of Calvary are neck and neck in this one.

Kromenhoek, who is committed to FSU, has completed 60 % of his throws for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions, with 262 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Cadets (5-0).

Merklinger, who is headed to Tennessee, has thrown for 1,102 yards with 13 touchdowns and one pick, while completing 67 % of his throws, adding 233 yards rushing and five scores for the Cavs (5-0).

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah superlatives: Top 2023 football moments, players and teams