How will Savannah Christian respond? 9 questions for Savannah high school football Week 5

It's hard to believe we've arrived at the midway point of the high school football regular season. The action continues this week in the Greater Savannah area with several big games on the slate, including some regional openers.

Here are nine questions set to be answered as we enter Week 5 of the regular season.

How will Savannah Christian respond after first loss as Raiders face cross-town rival Savannah Country Day?

Savannah Christian football (2-1) is coming off a bye after a 21-7 loss on the road against a tough Marist squad (3-1) ranked seventh among Class 6A teams by the AJC. SCPS maintained its No. 5 ranking in 3A and should be ready for its first Region 3-3A matchup against an SCD squad on the rise.

Blaise Thomas has been solid in his first year as the starting quarterback as the sophomore has completed 66% of his passes for 465 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. His main targets are South Carolina commit David Bucey (10 catches for 103 yards and two scores) and junior standout Logan Brooking (eight receptions for 146 yards) with Kenry Wall adding four catches for 132 yards and a score.

The ground game is excellent once again as Zo Smalls is picking up where he left off last season. The junior has rushed for 252 yards and seven scores — averaging 10.1 yards per carry. Wall's big-play capability has been on display as the junior is averaging 13.7 yards per carry with 151 yards and a touchdown.

The Raider defense is one of the top unit's in the state behind Bucey, Brooking and four-star junior lineman Elijah Griffin, who has 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Freshman Damion Guyton, who has offers from UGA and South Carolina, leads the team with 5.5 sacks among his 22 tackles, which include 9.5 for losses.

SCD (2-1) also had a bye last week and lost its first games against visiting Aquinas the week before in a 19-17 setback where the Hornets missed a field goal to win it in the final seconds.

Quarterback Barton Mixon has been excellent as the junior has thrown for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns without an interception, while running for 118 yards and a pair of scores. Hyers Holland leads the team with 291 yards rushing and a pair of scores. KJ James (17 catches for 267 yards and five touchdowns), Josh Washington (15 catches for 177 yards and three touchdowns) and Brooks Kleinpeter (14 catches for 186 yards and two scores) form one of the best trios of receivers in the state.

The game is set to be broadcast by WSAV on the CW Channel.

Benedictine's Micah Williams hauls in an interception against Ware County's Quintin Orange during Friday night's game at Memorial Stadium.

Benedictine hosts another solid opponent after thrilling win over Ware County

After falling behind 14-0 early to Ware County, Benedictine came roaring back for an impressive 31-24 win in a battle of two defending state champions. Now the Cadets (4-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, will host Hebron Christian (3-1), which lost its first game of the season to Morgan County in a 26-14 setback last week.

Standout linebacker Bryce Baker had 10 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and showed he can play a little offense too with a career-high 100 yards rushing and a score on seven carries. Na'Seir Samuel and Luke Kromenhoek each rushed for 73 yards, and the Florida-State bound Kromenhoek was 16 of 30 passing for 266 yards and three scores. He connected with sophomore standout Bubba Frazier six times for 111 yards.

Jeremiah "Tank" Thomas had a pair of sacks and six tackles for the Cadets. Sophomore Micah Williams had a pair of interceptions and five tackles for BC.

Hebron Christian is led by sophomore running back Devon Caldwell, who has rushed for 519 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

How will New Hampstead match up with a Richmond Hill team on a roll?

Richmond Hill improved to 3-1 on the season, as the Wildcats matched their win total from last season with a 49-31 win over Creekside of Florida. Quarterback Kirk Scott had his best game yet as the junior was 10 of 13 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 101 yards and a score. Joshua Troupe added 122 yards rushing.

Nick Bliss continued his red hot play with 90 yards receiving and a score and two rushing touchdowns. The senior has 10 touchdowns on the season, ranked No. 2 among all players in Class 7A and 10th overall in the state.

New Hampstead is coming off a 51-7 loss at Camden County. RaShawn Truell threw for 194 yards and a touchdown and Kamari Maxwell had six catches for 98 yards and a score for a Phoenix squad with wins over Bradwell and Windsor Forest.

Will Calvary get back its two injured receivers against Liberty County?

Calvary Day rolled to a 41-10 win over a solid Charlotte Christian team Friday despite playing without injured stars Thomas Blackshear and Doopah Coleman.

Coleman has been sidelined since he was hurt in the opener against Islands and doesn't yet have a catch. Blackshear has nine catches for 228 yards and three scores through two games.

The absence didn't seem to slow down the Calvary offense as Tennessee-bound senior Jake Merklinger was 10 of 15 passing for 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while rushing for 78 yards and a pair of scores.

Calvary hosts Liberty County (0-3) in its first Region 3-3A matchup of the year.

Will Bryan County continue to roll?

Bryan County (3-0) is coming off a bye week as the squad has cracked the AJC's Top 10 in Class A Division I. BC is on the road to face Portal (2-1) which was edged by Screven County 22-21 last week.

Bryan County has been led by Austin Clemons and Tanner Ennis, who are determined to make their senior season one to remember.

Will Johnson make it two in a row?

Johnson got a big game from Isaiah Scott as the junior rushed for 199 yards and two scores, while making nine tackles in the Atom Smashers first win under head coach Steven Scott. Now Johnson faces cross-town rival Beach (0-3) at Islands High.

Jenkins rugged schedule continues

Jenkins (1-2) is on the road for another tough test as the Warriors face Carrollton (3-1) the No. 5 ranked team in Class 7A.

The Warriors were off last week after a 28-7 setback at Richmond Hill. Senior linebacker Lorenzo Cowan made a verbal commitment to Kentucky, where he'll join his brother Tavion Gadson, on Sunday.

Jenkins High's Lorenzo Cowan and Tavion Gadson.

Will Memorial Day continue its impressive run?

Memorial Day beat John Paul II 28-14 Friday as the Matadors improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

Quarterback Tyler Kindle continued to impress as he threw for 302 yards and three scores. Julien Zamora had five catches for 105 yards and two scores.

Kindle has thrown for 837 yards and seven touchdowns on the year, completing 68 % of his throws. Assir Best leads the team with 217 yards rushing and three scores and Zamora has 11 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Charles Chappell has also been a big-time contributor with 15 catches for 236 yards and a pair of scores.

The Matadors head to South Carolina to take on Colleton Prep (2-2) on Friday.

Bethesda looks to move to 5-0

Bethesda should not have much trouble as the Blazers host Cross Episcopal (0-4) which has scored just 12 points on the season.

The Blazers are averaging 42 points a game and have given up just seven points all season. Noah Jenkins has rushed for 532 yards and 10 touchdowns and Triston Randall has thrown for 574 yards, while leading the team with 25 tackles.

Week 5 Savannah area football schedule

Sept. 15

New Hampstead at Richmond Hill

Jenkins at Carrollton

Hebron Christian at Benedictine (Memorial)

Islands at Brunswick

Beach at Johnson (Islands)

Liberty County at Calvary Day

Groves at Long County

Savannah Christian at Savannah Country Day

Bryan County at Portal

Cross Creek at Savannah High (Savannah High)

Cross School at Bethesda (Daffin Park)

Memorial Day at Colleton Prep

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Nine questions ready to be answered in Week 5 of Savannah football