How Savannah Christian football matches up with Cedar Grove in state championship game

After more than a week of anticipation, the final game of Savannah Christian's stellar football season will be played Wednesday, Dec. 13, when the Raiders face off with perennial power Cedar Grove in the Class 3A state championship game, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It's another road trip for the Raiders, who have shown ability to win in hostile environments throughout the playoffs. The game will be broadcast live on GPB, Channel 9 in Savannah.

SCPS (12-2), the No. 2 seed out of Region 3-3A behind Calvary Day, hosted just one playoff game — an unforgettable affair as the Raiders beat Peach County 48-46 in four overtimes.

After that, the Raiders have been on the road, covering about 1,570 miles and spending nearly 24 hours on buses, as they took care of business with wins over Morgan County (33-10), Lumpkin County (42-21) and Carver-Columbus (51-26).

Savannah’s Zo Smalls on a 15-yard run into the end zone for a touchdown in 2023 GHSA 3A Football Semifinal game Friday, December 1, 2023, against Columbus-Carver, at Otis Spencer Stadium in Columbus, Georgia. (Courtesy Columbus Ledger-Enquirer)

Now SCPS will face Cedar Grove, a squad with a state championship pedigree. The Saints (9-5) are shooting for their fifth state title since 2016. It's the third straight trip to the finals for Cedar Grove, which won its last title in 2021, in the first year under current coach John Adams.

The Saints have an explosive, balanced offense featuring three underclassmen who have already committed to Power Five programs. Cedar Grove averages 192 yards rushing per game and 173 yards through the air, putting up 35 points per contest.

Junior Elliott Colson is a dual-threat quarterback as the UCF commit has run for 831 yards and six touchdowns, while throwing for 2,375 yards with 27 touchdown passes and just one interception. Junior running back Bo Walker, who has committed to Georgia, combines power with speed and elusiveness and has run for 1,450 yards and 27 scores. He also has 37 receptions for 422 yards and another score.

Sophomore receiver Devin Carter, the son of former FSU star and NFL standout running back Dexter Carter, is another big-play threat with 51 catches for 923 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Saints star power extends across the roster, including senior cornerback Lakhi Roland, who has committed to Maryland.

"Cedar Grove has a lot of great athletes with the ability to run the ball," said SCPS's two-way star David Bucey, who has committed to South Carolina. "They have a really good running back and they feed off those big plays. We're going to have to make our tackles in space and play well on special teams. But we have the talent to win it."

Savannah Christian has one of the top ground games in the state as the Raiders feature a pair of 1,000 yard rushers in junior Zo Smalls, who has rushed for 1,808 yards with 30 touchdowns and classmate, Kenry Wall, who has 1,036 yards rushing (10.5 yards per carry) with 15 scores. The offensive line featuring senior starters Tyson Gross and Noah Lewis, along with Jordan Dillon, JT Howell and Luke Gunn, has been improving with every game.

Wall does it all for the Raiders as he has 19 catches for 500 yards and five more scores.

Savannah Christian's Kenry Wall holds onto the ball as Savannah Country Day's Carson Cook brings him down during the Friday, September 15, 2023 game at Savannah Country Day.

Quarterback Blaise Thomas has been solid in his first year as a starter as the sophomore has thrown for 1,897 yards, completing 66% of his throws with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

His favorite target is Bucey, who has 52 catches for 769 yards and six scores, with 111 tackles and a pair of interceptions on defense. Logan Brooking, the junior committed to Clemson, has 35 catches for 506 yards and three scores, and is also a standout defensively with 60 tackles and six sacks.

Junior Elijah Griffin, the 5-star defensive lineman, is one of the top-rated recruits in the country. He has 97 tackles and 17.5 sacks and scored his first career touchdown with a pick six against Carver last week. Freshman Damion Guyton already has offers from UGA, South Carolina, USC and Florida State. The edge rusher has 82 tackles and 10 sacks.

Savannah Christian's Elijah Griffin brings down Savannah Country Day quarterback Barton Mixon during the game on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Junior linebacker Jaden Miles leads the team with 145 tackles, while senior Northern Illinois commit Jamari McIvory, the Class 3A 200-meter and 400-meter state champion from last spring, has a team-high seven interceptions, while Noah Stone has picked off three for a squad with 19 interceptions on the season.

"We've got a great front seven led by the best defensive tackle in the country in Elijah (Griffin)," SCPS coach Baker Woodward said. "And our run game has been so strong, with Zo Smalls so consistent and Kenry Wall such a dynamic player behind our offensive line. Everybody has bought into our motto 'Courage,' as we reach toward Jesus to overcome any fears and doubts we have. We've formed a strong bond and think we can win this game."

