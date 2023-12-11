Savannah Christian football coach Baker Woodward's path to become among the best in Georgia

Baker Woodward has always been a student of football.

From his days as a Calvary Day quarterback to stops as an assistant before taking over as the head coach at Savannah Christian in 2018, Woodward has absorbed everything he's learned about the game, and he is a master at passing along that knowledge and motivating his players.

Woodward, 42, won a pair of state championship rings as offensive coordinator under Danny Britt at Benedictine, now he's led his own program to the biggest stage in Georgia high school football as the Raiders are set to face Cedar Grove in the Class 3A state finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Wednesday, Dec. 13, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

A three-sport standout in football, basketball and baseball in his days at Calvary, where he graduated in 2000, Woodward got hooked on the team dynamic of football from the start.

"Football was always my first love," Woodward said. "I had a lot of great times playing at Calvary. I was under center and we ran the ball a lot. My best memory is in my senior year we went on the road in the second round of the playoffs and beat an undefeated Atkinson County team (20-19). Everybody wrote us off before that game and thought we didn't have a chance."

With Woodward at quarterback, the Cavs always had a chance, setting what was then a school record with 10 wins his senior season. Before the rivalry game against Savannah Christian that year, SCPS coach Jack Miller described Woodward as a "smooth operator" and he lived up to that moniker by leading the Cavs to a 28-0 road win over the Raiders that year. He threw for 1,305 yards with 22 touchdown passes and four interceptions as a senior, earning second-team All-Greater Savannah honors.

Star studded SCPS reaches state semis How a star-studded Savannah Christian football squad earned a spot in state semifinals

Griffin and SCPS primed for playoff run Five-star recruit Elijah Griffin on Savannah Christian football's chance for epic season

SCPS's Brooking commits to Clemson What led Savannah Christian's Logan Brooking to commit to this ACC football program

Savannah Christian Coach Baker Woodward talks to the team during practice.

When Danny Britt took over for Allen Lowe as Calvary's coach in 2001, he hired Woodward, a college student at Armstrong State, as an assistant working with wide receivers, and he continued as an assistant at his alma mater until taking an assistant job at Bethesda Academy under Antwain Turner from 2007-2010. Woodward started as an assistant at Benedictine in 2010, a year before Britt took over the program, and coached there through the 2017 season.

Woodward led SCPS to the Class A Private state semis in his first year in 2018 and had three other trips to the quarterfinals before this run to the finals. He has a record of 57-18 in six seasons leading up to Wednesday's championship game, and said he uses parts of the philosophies of his former coaches and colleagues, with his own style, to lead his teams.

"Coach Turner always used football as a vehicle to change the lives of his players, to win them over to Christ," said Woodward, who has two boys and a girl between the ages of four and 11 with his wife, Darcey Beth. "And I also learned about patience, and having grace with the kids from Coach Turner. We still talk a lot.

"Coach Britt is different, but he's also a Man of God as a husband, father and coach," Woodward said. "He has an intense style and doesn't stop until the job is done. His goal is to have a disciplined, physical and intelligent team, and he sticks to that, while developing his players into good men."

Savannah Christian head football coach Baker Woodward talks to the Raiders following the 42-0 victory over Deerfield-Windsor on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Pooler Stadium.

Woodward has emerged as one of the best coaches in Georgia, and is proud of his tenure at SCPS.

"In my first year here, we only had about 35 players and it was a little overwhelming coming from Benedictine, where we had over 100," Woodward said. "But now we've got about 55 players and we've been to at least the Elite Eight five of six years. We've got some great players and a great coaching staff and we've had a great season. Now we're in the championship game and we're going to try to win it."

One of the Raiders' stars is David Bucey, a senior committed to South Carolina who rarely leaves the field as a linebacker and wide receiver. He said Woodward is a players' coach who develops excellent relationships on and off the field.

"He's the best coach I've ever had," said Bucey, who has 111 tackles to go along with 52 catches for 769 yards and eight total touchdowns on the year. "He knows everything about football, but his main goal is to use the lessons from the game to prepare you for life after football. He wants you to become a great player, and a great man. He is a role model we all look up to."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Baker Woodward has Savannah Christian football in state finals