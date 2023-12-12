Savannah Christian-Cedar Grove in state title game: Live score updates, how to watch & more

Savannah Christian football aims to close out a memorable football season in storybook fashion as the Raiders battle Cedar Grove on Wednesday for the GHSA Class 3A state title in Mercedes-Benz Stadium with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

SCPS is playing to win its second GHSA football title, and first since 2011, when the Raiders line up against a Cedar Grove squad that is playing in the title game for the fourth consecutive season. The Saints have won four titles, with the first coming in 2016 and the most recent in 2021.

Savannah Christian (12-2) is the No. 2 seed coming out of Region 3-3A, and the Raiders have won three straight road games to reach the finals after beating visiting Peach County in the first round in an unforgettable four-overtime affair.

Here's the spot to get live score updates on the game as the action unfolds.

Savannah Christian vs. Cedar Grove state championship game score updates

How to watch Savannah Christian football in state championship game vs. Cedar Grove

The game will be broadcast live on the Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) channel, which is Channel 9 for Comcast customers in the Greater Savannah area.

Savannah’s Zo Smalls takes the ball on a 2nd and one play on the one-yard line and breaks into the end zone for a touchdown in 2023 GHSA 3A Football Semifinal game Friday, December 1, 2023, against Columbus-Carver, at Otis Spencer Stadium in Columbus, Georgia. (Courtesy Columbus Ledger-Enquirer)

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Christian football vs. Cedar Grove state title score updates