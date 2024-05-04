Savannah Bananas share what you can expect this weekend at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Savannah Bananas are making their return to Fresno this weekend. On Friday the Bananas open up a three-game series against their rival, the Party Animals.

The Savannah Bananas are known for their in-game entertainment and social media presence, the team has close to 8 million followers on TikTok.

All three games are sold out. Over 31,000 fans will watch the Bananas put on a show this weekend in Downtown Fresno. The Bananas don’t play typical baseball, they play “Banana ball.”

Current players on the Bananas and Party Animals’ rosters shared with us what fans are in store for this weekend.

