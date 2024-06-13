Savannah Bananas return to Nashville with 3 sold out games; Middle Tennessee native to play for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Banana Ball is coming back to Nashville and the Savannah Bananas have sold out First Horizon Park for three straight nights.

The Savannah Bananas are an independent, professional baseball team founded in Savannah, Georgia in 2016. Their traveling series includes three separate teams of former collegiate baseball players who break out into choreographed dances and other skits throughout the game.

Their celebrations, dances and other antics amass millions of views on social media and they have developed a loyal following that spans all ages.

In Nashville, the Bananas will be playing the series’ newest team, the Firefighters, with a first-time appearance from Middle Tennessee native, Blaine McIntosh.

McIntosh was born in Clarksville and attended Sycamore High School in Pleasant View and was drafted by the New York Mets out of high school.

McIntosh is set to start in right field in Thursday night’s game.

