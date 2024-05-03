Savannah Bananas return to Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Savannah Bananas are making their return to Fresno this weekend. On Friday the Bananas open up a three-game series against their rival, the Party Animals.

The Savannah Bananas are known for their in-game entertainment and social media presence, the team has close to 8 million followers on TikTok.

All three games are sold out. Over 31,000 fans will watch the Bananas put on a show this weekend in Downtown Fresno. The Bananas don’t play typical baseball, they play “Banana ball.” Fresno is one of 29 locations across the United States chosen for the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.

The Bananas lead the 2024 Tour with an (18-14) record after a sweep over the Party Animals in last weekend’s series in Mesa.

First pitch for Friday’s game at Chukchansi Park is scheduled for 7 pm.

