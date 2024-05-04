Savannah Bananas game time pushed due to rain

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Concern about rain making the field a little extra slippery, the Savannah Bananas have adjusted the start time of Saturday night’s game, the organization said.

The first pitch has been moved to 8 p.m., an hour later than it was initially scheduled to take place.

The gates at Chukchansi Park will open at 6 p.m., with Very Important Bananas (VIB) being allowed in for their meet-and-greet experiences at 5:15 p.m.

Anyone with questions may contact Chukchansi Park at 559-320-4487.

