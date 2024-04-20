Savannah Bananas come to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a baseball team known for their dance moves and shenanigans. The Savannah Bananas, for the first time ever, are taking to the field in Albuquerque.

The gates opened on Saturday evening, and people tricked in to find their seats.

The Savannah Bananas are probably the goofiest and most entertaining baseball team and have built a large fan base and social media following with some TikTok videos gaining millions of views.

10-year-old gifted Savannah Bananas’ tickets

Tickets went on sale in December, and a total of 13,500 tickets were sold.

Instead of playing regular baseball, the teams play a style called “Banana Ball,” which the team says is the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball.

Fans said they are looking forward to seeing the goofy dances, having a good laugh, and enjoying a beautiful Saturday outside at the ballpark.

