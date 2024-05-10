Savannah Bananas bring “Banana Ball” back to Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Savannah Bananas are approximately one third of the way through their world tour in 2024. Every game they play, in every city they visit, is sold out.

Including in Sacramento.

The Bananas visited the capital city last year. On Thursday, they returned with their popular “Banana Ball” to West Sacramento to play the first of three games at Sutter Health Park. According to their social media accounts, the Savannah Bananas arrived in Sacramento having successfully completed 398 trick plays this season.

The Bananas have a waitlist for tickets of more than two million people.

