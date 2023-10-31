Savannah-area track star makes college commitment —to play football

There was no doubt entering this football season that Savannah Christian's Jamari McIvory was one of the fastest players in the state of Georgia as he was coming off Class 3A track and field state championship performances in the 200 and 400 meters.

The senior, who was the Savannah Morning News Track and Field Athlete of the Year in the spring, has shown he has the football skills to complement his speed as he continues to grow as a defensive back and offensive weapon for the Raiders.

He showed a glimpse of his talent when the Raiders (7-2) met up with cross-town rival Calvary Day on Sept. 22 when he sat on a route before breaking with perfect timing to pick off a Jake Merklinger pass and race 83 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of a game that the Cavs went on to win.

Last spring, McIvory thought his college career was headed toward a track and field scholarship, but things have changed as he recently committed to play football at Northern Illinois University.

Griffin leads Savannah Christian in 2023 Five-star recruit Elijah Griffin on Savannah Christian football's chance for epic season

Veterans, newcomers lead SCPS to win How the usual suspects, and a newcomer, led Savannah Christian over Country Day

2023 All-Greater Savannah track team Meet the 2023 All-Greater Savannah boys and girls track and field teams and Coach of the Year

Savannah Christian's Jamari McIvory closes in to make a tackle on Islands running back Roland Ferguson during a 2022 game.

McIvory, who had offers from Shorter University and Wayne State before committing to NIU, said he loves to compete in track and field, but football is his favorite sport. He'll join former Beach star Antario Brown, now a standout junior running back at NIU, and Benedictine senior receiver La'Don Bryant, who has committed to NIU, on the Huskie squad next season.

"I was thinking I would be competing in track, but when NIU gave me the offer I knew I wanted to play football for them," said McIvory, who also won the Class A Private 200 meter title as a sophomore. "I like the team part of football — competing for your teammates. I think I'm playing a lot better this year because I have more experience. I've learned to use my speed and I'm getting better breaks on the ball on defense and making some big plays on offense."

McIvory, who is also a standout on the Raider basketball team, said NIU has a women's track and field team, but not a men's squad — or he would have considered competing in both sports.

Jamari McIvory of the Savannah Christian Track and Field team.

On defense this season, McIvory has 14 tackles and five interceptions, with 170 return yards. He has three passes defended and a fumble recovery. Offensively, he has rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.6 yards per carry, and has four catches for 90 yards and two more scores. He also has a kick return for a score among his seven total touchdowns.

SCPS Coach Baker Woodward said McIvory, who is 6-foot and about 170 pounds, has been a game changer on both sides of the ball.

"Jamari has made a big improvement from his junior to senior season with his ball skills," Woodward said. "He's doing a better job of catching the ball away from his body. He's going up and high pointing it in the air. And he's the fastest player around here. He went up to a camp at NIU over the summer and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash. As a free safety, he is always with the deepest player on the field, and he has saved us from so many big plays. And on offense, once he gets by you you're not going to catch him. He separates so fast."

Savannah Christian (7-2 overall, 5-1 in Region 3-3A play), enters the final week of the regular season ranked No. 5 among Class 3A teams by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The Raiders will be on the road to face Liberty County (3-6, 3-3) on Thursday, Nov. 2, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Christian's Jamari McIvory commits to Northern Illinois