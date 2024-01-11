Savannah-area football star reaches goal with PWO commitment to Georgia Southern

Calvary Day's Caden Arnold has always played football with a chip on his shoulder — as the 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver was often overlooked playing on offense filled with Power Five recruits.

But this year Arnold became a bonafide star for the Cavaliers, who finished the season with a 13-1 record, taking eventual state champion Cedar Grove to the brink in an epic 49-42 loss in the Class 3A state semis.

Arnold caught three scoring passes in that game and was the leading receiver on a Cavalier squad that included tight end Michael Smith, who signed with South Carolina, quarterback Jake Merklinger, who signed with Tennessee along with blue chip junior receivers Thomas Blackshear and Doopah Coleman.

Arnold was an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick as he caught 56 passes for 1,058 yards with 16 total touchdowns. He had four straight 100-yard receiving games in the playoffs, with 21 receptions for 460 yards and six scores.

He had offers from schools such as Stetson, Marist and Lenoir-Rhyne, but Arnold wanted a chance to play at a higher level -- and he got it at Georgia Southern. Arnold announced he will join the Eagles as a preferred walk-on with a post on X on Thursday morning.

"I've worked hard to get this chance and I know I can make it," said Arnold, who is also a star shortstop on the Cavalier baseball team. "I think I can play at a high level, and look forward to proving myself again. Georgia Southern gave me the opportunity, and it's an electric place to play on Saturdays. It's close to home, so that's good for my family, and they have a great fan base. I'm excited to play there."

Arnold said he plans to major in business and Georgia Southern has an excellent program. He said his senior season, where he teamed up with his best friend, senior quarterback Merklinger, who will enroll early at Tennessee, is one he'll never forget.

"It gave me a lot of confidence to be the leading receiver on a team with guys like Michael (Smith), Thomas (Blackshear) and Doopah (Coleman)," Arnold said. "I learned a lot from playing with each of them and was blessed to have Jake as a quarterback and friend. Now I'm ready to compete at the next level."

Calvary Day Coach Mark Stroud said he thinks Arnold is going to excel for the Eagles.

"I think its going to be a great marriage for Georgia Southern and Caden," Stroud said. "He's a phenomenal player and they run an offense under Coach (Clay) Helton where they have four receivers on the field a lot of the time. Caden is very athletic, runs great routes and has excellent speed and ball skills. He's an electric player and I think Georgia Southern is getting a steal with Caden."

