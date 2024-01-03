Savage powers Weymouth boys past Archies: Top South Shore sports performers for Jan. 2-6

The New Year is here. Vacation-week tournaments are in the past. And league play is starting to heat up.

The winter high school season is in full swing.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weymouth's Will Savage scored 19 points, and Richie McCulley added a career-high 17 in an 84-77 non-league home win over Archbishop Williams. Cortney Caldwell chipped in 13 points for the Wildcats (4-4).

Scituate's Brian Good (19 points) and Ryan Dunn (16) starred in a 67-57 win over North Quincy. Joey Burke (13 points) and Roman Glowac (11 points) also contributed for the Sailors (5-2, 3-0 Patriot League). North Quincy (1-4) was led by Charlie Baker (18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) and Hunter Wood (17 points, 7 rebounds).

Pembroke's Matt Delcore scored 23 points in a 51-47 road win over Plymouth South. The Titans are 3-2 (2-1 Patriot League). Al Marzullo had 19 points for South (3-1).

Southeastern's Chance Moya scored 24 points in a 59-54 loss to Canton.

BC High lost at home to Catholic Conference rival Catholic Memorial, 77-58.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bridgewater-Raynham's Camden Strandberg (17 points, 3 rebounds) and Reese Bartlett (14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists) starred in a 61-48 loss to St. Mary's. Brenna Woodbury (6 points, 9 assists, 3 steals) and Ally Piecewicz (6 points, 6 rebounds) also played well for B-R (4-1).

Pembroke's Sophie Derochea (19), Fay D’Angelo (12), Jordyn Fay (10) and Shelby Houghton (5) all posted career highs in points in an 82-39 win over Plymouth South.

Marshfield's Emily Fecteau scored 16 points in a 61-33 loss to Weymouth.

