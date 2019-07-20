Savage move: Yankees' Luke Voit kept playing after taking 91 MPH pitch to face

The New York Yankees have taken Aaron Boone’s “f***ing savages in the box” quote to an entirely new level.

After embracing Boone’s comment directed at umpire Brennan Miller during Thursday’s doubleheader, first baseman Luke Voit backed it up during Saturday’s 11-5 win against the Colorado Rockies when he temporarily remained in the game after taking a Chad Bettis pitch on the chin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Granted, it wasn’t a direct hit. But a 91 MPH fastball to the face doesn’t have to be a direct hit to do damage.

Voit appeared a little bit shaken and his lip immediately swelled. But he convinced Boone and the Yankees’ lead athletic trainer Steve Donohue to let him stay in the game.

Stayed in the game. Went 1st to third on the next hit. Probably can't feel his face. Lip is already balooning pic.twitter.com/HUGSh8E76L — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) July 20, 2019

The Yankees did remove Voit after the inning for precautionary reasons. He underwent concussion protocol testing and passed, leaving open the possibility for him to return on Sunday.

Before leaving, he clearly earned the admiration of everyone watching.

Luke Voit just took a 91.4 mph fastball off the chin (it glanced off his left shoulder a nanosecond before) ... and, for now, HE STAYED IN THE GAME. #savageryinthebox — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) July 20, 2019

Story continues

Luke Voit just took a 91mph fastball to the face, didn’t go down and is staying in the game. Would recommend not starting a fight with that dude. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 20, 2019

Luke Voit got hit in the face by a fastball and acted like nothing happened. Dude could get hit by a train and the train would be more damaged. #Yankees — kcekjm (@kcekjm97) July 20, 2019

Luke Voit more than deserves the rest of the day off after denting a baseball with his jaw — . (@AllRiseNYY) July 20, 2019

Wow. I was thinking about dropping Luke Voit from my fantasy team but after taking 91 mph on the chin like a mosquito bite I just can’t do it. What a tank. — Greg (@G_Jr22) July 20, 2019

Voit has been a key man for the Yankees this season as they’ve dealt with numerous injuries. He entered Saturday with 18 home runs, 52 RBIs and .276/.388/.495 batting line, which has helped cover for extended absences from Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and others.

He’s also clearly established himself as a fan favorite, a respected clubhouse presence and a leader among savages.

More from Yahoo Sports: