Savage move: Yankees' Luke Voit kept playing after taking 91 MPH pitch to face

Mark Townsend
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports

The New York Yankees have taken Aaron Boone’s “f***ing savages in the box” quote to an entirely new level.

After embracing Boone’s comment directed at umpire Brennan Miller during Thursday’s doubleheader, first baseman Luke Voit backed it up during Saturday’s 11-5 win against the Colorado Rockies when he temporarily remained in the game after taking a Chad Bettis pitch on the chin.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Granted, it wasn’t a direct hit. But a 91 MPH fastball to the face doesn’t have to be a direct hit to do damage.

Voit appeared a little bit shaken and his lip immediately swelled. But he convinced Boone and the Yankees’ lead athletic trainer Steve Donohue to let him stay in the game.

The Yankees did remove Voit after the inning for precautionary reasons. He underwent concussion protocol testing and passed, leaving open the possibility for him to return on Sunday.

Before leaving, he clearly earned the admiration of everyone watching.

Voit has been a key man for the Yankees this season as they’ve dealt with numerous injuries. He entered Saturday with 18 home runs, 52 RBIs and .276/.388/.495 batting line, which has helped cover for extended absences from Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and others.

He’s also clearly established himself as a fan favorite, a respected clubhouse presence and a leader among savages.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next