Savage out as Decatur High head football coach

Jan. 6—Less than a year after he was hired, Aairon Savage has resigned as head football coach of the Decatur Red Raiders.

His resignation was accepted at 7:30 a.m. Friday during a special called meeting by the Decatur City Board of Education. No reason was given for his resignation, and Superintendent Michael Douglas declined to comment on whether Savage was asked to resign.

"We normally don't make it a habit to discuss personnel decisions," Douglas said.

Savage didn't return messages requesting comment.

According to the DCS board's personnel agenda, which it adopted, Savage will transfer to the Center for Alternative Programs effective Monday.

"We'll hopefully be hiring a new coach soon and obviously you don't want the new coach and old coach in the same building," Douglas said after the board meeting.

Savage leaves Decatur after just one season on the job, which he finished with a 3-7 win-loss record. Decatur went 1-4 in area play and finished the season on a four-game losing streak.

Savage, a former Auburn University player, was hired in February to be the 11th head coach in school history and just the sixth coach since 1933. He replaced longtime coach Jere Adcock, who won 187 games in 27 years with the Red Raiders.

Decatur was Savage's first head coaching job, and his one-year stint is the shortest since Loyal Duyck in 1923.

Prior to Decatur, Savage was a college coach at Western Illinois. He also had stints at Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Georgia State, Northern Iowa, Arkansas Tech and Army, and spent time as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech and Auburn.

No interim coach was named in the wake of Savage's resignation. Decatur City Schools Athletic Director Lane Barnett said current assistants will help with offseason workouts, but no one will be named to lead the program.

Instead, Decatur will quickly pivot to its search for its 12th head coach.

"We want to get on that right away," Barnett said. "The sooner we can get that out there, the better."

Since H.L. Shorty Ogle was hired in 1933, Decatur has had a history of coaches with long tenures. Ogle coached from 1933-63, Earl Webb from 1967-1980, Steve Rivers from 1981-1995 and Adcock from 1996-2022.

Douglas said he has an idea of the type of coach he wants to replace Savage.

"We want someone that's going to win ball games but will also work well with our kids," Douglas said.

"We're going to find the best fit," Barnett added.

—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2