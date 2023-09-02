Sauk Rapids receiver breaks records in win over Twin Cities school

SAUK RAPIDS — Playing against the third-ranked senior receiver in Minnesota, Sauk Rapids’ Hudson Omoke showed out for central Minnesota.

In Sauk Rapids’ 22-19 Week 1 win at home over Irondale, the Storm’s star receiver had a school-record 249 receiving yards and tied the school record with 12 receptions, while also playing snaps at cornerback.

His two touchdown catches in the first half were from 71 and 91 yards. When on defense, his assignment was guarding the Knights’ three-star receiver, Juriad Hughes.

“He’s really, really good. He’s nice,” Omoke said. “But he was a little overrated.”

Sauk Rapids senior reciever Hudson Omoke makes a catch en route to a 91-yard receiving touchdown September 1 against Irondale. Omoke had two touchdown catches in the 22-19 win at home.

The uncommitted senior did have a touchdown, but only caught three passes for 43 yards. Storm coach Phillip Klaphake disagreed with his reciever’s assesment of Hughes, and said Omoke made the difference.

“He’s different,” Klaphake said. “There’s a reason he jumps what he jumps in track and he’s going to be one of the best track athletes in the country.”

Some of Irondale’s success on offense is owed to the No. 3-ranked senior in Minnesota, guard Emerson Mandell, who makes plenty of time for quarterback Jack Wojciak to throw. Mandell is committed to Wisconsin and his senior QB threw for 203 yards against the Storm.

Irondale had extra opportunities thanks to two fumble recoveries, but the Storm defense proved very strong, holding the Knights to 5-14 on third down. Junior Chris Pepin led the team in tackles with five. Omoke had four and Miller, Martin and Carter Riedeman had three.

Sauk Rapids actually had another fumble as it was running a quick drive to try and increase its lead before halftime. Luckily, senior Austin Beierman was in the right place and fell on it in the endzone after junior wide receiver Mason Sabraski lost his handle trying to power over the goal line.

“Some of that is just educating guys on seven or eight yards is not that big of a difference,” Klaphake said, appreciative of the ball carriers’ effort to gain an extra yard or two. “Take seven and the ball instead of risking it for eight, but those are effort fumbles.”

Both playing in class 5A, Sauk Rapids was 6-3 last year and Irondale was 6-4.

Passing well to Omoke and other receivers, sophomore quarterback Spencer Ackerman was 23-31 with three touchdowns and 365 passing yards. Klaphake called him “gutsy” and “competitive.”

“He can throw,” Omoke said in response to any doubt for the first-year starter.

Running backs Adam Purcell, Dillon Miller and Ethan Martin had 29, 22 and 20 yards rushing, respectively.

“I feel really good about our kids giving us everything,” Klaphake said. “It wasn’t perfect, but we poured a lot of ourselves into that game for three weeks and to get the win is a relief.”

For Week 2, Sauk Rapids fords the Mississippi River and takes on the rival Sartell Sabres at 7 p.m.

Omoke called Sauk Rapids one of the most athletic teams in the state and is confident against the Sabres, who upset the Storm in the Section +-5A tournament championship.

