Saugatuck football preview: 3 players to watch

SAUGATUCK - The Saugatuck varsity football team is rejuvenated and determined after an injury-riddled 2022 season.

The team returns starters all over the field, including standout two-way players poised to have career seasons.

With the players’ eyes set on having a bounce-back year and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, here are three players to watch for the Trailblazers:

Will Doucette

Saugatuck's Will Doucette poses for a photo during practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Saugatuck High School.

Senior Will Doucette will lead the backfield for the Trailblazers this year. The fullback and defensive end boasts the most strength on the team and will be called upon for inside runs and lead blocking. He will anchor a defensive line that looks to shut down opposing rushing attacks.

In the 2022 season, Doucette rushed for 809 yards on 101 carries to go along with seven touchdowns. He eclipsed 100 yards in a game three times. Defensively, he made his presence known, totaling 49 tackles, four for losses, with three sacks. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

“Will is a physical, strong player,” Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn said. “He’s going to be our fullback and a defensive end and we expect him to shut teams down. He is the strongest kid (on our team), a great runner, and even though he’s a big, physical back, he has great feet.”

Cass Stanberry

Saugatuck's Cass Stanberry poses for a photo during practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Saugatuck High School.

Junior Cass Stanberry is a jack of all trades as a football player. His offensive arsenal and size will allow him to play outside the numbers, at the tight end spot and even in the backfield. His versatility will be seen on defense too, as he’ll be playing sideline-to-sideline as a middle-linebacker for the Trailblazers. Last season, Stanberry took over as the starting quarterback after an injury to Matthew Hartgerink.

As a passer, Stanberry completed nine of 17 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. His greatest impact was in the running game. He totaled 461 yards rushing with seven touchdowns. Defensively, he was a tackle machine, racking up 65 tackles to go along with one interception.

“Cass is a gamer,” Dunn said. “He has good instincts for the game and he’s a tough, physical and smart player. He’s going to be a tight end, wide receiver, running back this year, but move into the quarterback spot next year. We’re going to depend on him a lot to make plays - and I have faith he will do that.”

Landon Miller

Saugatuck's Landon Miller poses for a photo during practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Saugatuck High School.

Senior Landon Miller will add size and speed to the Saugatuck backfield that it lacked last season. He is also more motivated than ever for this season after his 2022 season; he was one of many players who were forced to watch from the sidelines due to injury. He did not see the field after the team’s 35-10 loss to Delton Kellogg.

He gave the team solid production and a reason to be optimistic going into this season. He ran the ball 27 times for 157 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he recorded 26 tackles, including four for loss. He and Dunn have high hopes for what he can do in his final season.

“Landon got hurt last year, but he’s one of our stronger guys,” Dunn said. “He’s physical, tough, and he’s back in playing shape after last year. He’s very determined and committed; we expect a lot out of him this year.”

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Saugatuck football preview: 3 players to watch