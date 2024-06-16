Saudis line up Spurs player as alternative should Mohamed Salah pursuit fail

It's no secret that Mohamed Salah has plenty of admirers in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad saw their £150 million bid for the Liverpool forward rejected last summer and now the Saudi Pro League side are reportedly set to reignite their pursuit.

According to TEAMtalk, a 'monster' bid is coming for the Egyptian. However, the timing of an approach is potentially complicated.

The Saudis' pursuit of Salah is reportedly progressing slowly, partly due to their ongoing search for a new manager.

The incumbent, Marcelo Gallardo, is expected to leave, and the club's decision on potential transfers hinges on his replacement.

Despite these challenges, Al-Ittihad are determined to sign a high-profile winger and have drawn up a shortlist that includes Salah, as well as two other players that are well known to the Reds.

Heung-min Son on Al-Ittihad's shortlist

With Salah widely expected to remain at Anfield next season, Al-Ittihad have two back-up options in mind should their attempts to sign the 32-year-old fall through.

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son is believed to be the club's first choice and they plan to open talks to gauge his interest in moving to the Middle East.

Son has also attracted interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but Tottenham remain optimistic about securing his long-term future.

Having seen several players depart, including Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga and Tanguy Ndombele, the North London club have no desire to let the South Korean leave this summer, too.

In fact, reports suggest that Spurs are keen to extend Son’s contract, which expires in June 2025, by an additional year.

The 31-year-old had an impressive season under Ange Postecoglou, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists. But if the negotiations for Salah don't go as planned, Spurs could have a fight on their hands to keep him.

Federico Chiesa could be Saudi-bound

The other man on Al-Ittihad's shortlist is believed to be Juventus’ Federico Chiesa - a name frequently linked with Liverpool.

The Italian, the final name on Al-Ittihad’s shortlist, is considered the most affordable option.

The 26-year-old’s future at Juventus is uncertain, with contract negotiations still ongoing. Should Chiesa become available, Al-Ittihad are reportedly prepared to compete with Roma and Napoli for his signature.

