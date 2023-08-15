Saudi spree continues with £46 million Aleksandar Mitrovic bid

Mitrovic could join Neymar at Al-Hilal if the deal goes through - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the subject of a £46million bid from Al-Hilal in a desperate last-ditch attempt to get him to the Saudi Pro League.

The Serbia striker, 28, was expected to stay at Craven Cottage after initial bids were rejected from the SPL club, who are also signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain for £86million. They have returned with a fresh offer and there are hopes it will be accepted as it is close to Fulham’s asking price.

Fulham must now decide whether to accept the offer for their striker, who was brought off the bench in their 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton last weekend. They were preparing for him to stay beyond the transfer window after integrating him back into Marco Silva’s squad.

Should a deal get agreed, it at least gives Fulham two weeks to bring in another forward before the transfer deadline. They are moving closer to signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and have been working on deals for Everton’s Demarai Gray and Leicester’s Timothy Castagne.

Mitrovic had made it clear that he wanted to move to the Middle East. He trained on his own earlier in pre-season - Silva described it as “not working properly with his team-mates” - when a £25million bid was rejected from Al-Hilal.

Marco Silva (right) and Mitrovic talk tactics during Fulham's 1-0 victory over Everton - PA/Richard Sellers

They are much closer to Fulham’s valuation of more than £50million for a player in his peak years as a forward. He scored 15 times last season.

“Mitro is a top striker and we have helped him and were able to get the best out of him in two seasons like no-one has before,” said Silva.

“We know what Mitro was like in the season in the Premier League when the club was relegated and credit to him for the way that he understood ourselves and the way he proved himself at this level.

“But the market is open and everyone is looking for the strikers and they want the best. If they want the best then you would look at Mitro. I cannot guarantee he will be with us until the end of the market because I cannot control the market. But we are ready if something happens even if something I don’t like what happens.”

