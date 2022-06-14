Saudi rebels escape immediate DP World Tour bans

Sergio Garcia of Spain looks down the sixteenth hole from the tee during Round 3 of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Centurion Golf Club in St. Albans, Britain, 11 June 2022 - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and the other Saudi rebels have escaped immediate bans from the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - for next week’s BMW International, but have been told that this will likely only be a brief reprieve for playing on the Saudi rebel circuit.

While PGA Tour chief executive Jay Monahan acted decisively in handing out indefinite suspensions to the 17 players from his circuit who played in last week’s £20 million LIV Golf Series opener, European counterpart Keith Pelley kept silent.

However, in a letter to DP World Tour pros - of which the Telegraph Sport has seen a copy - Pelley explained why Wentworth’s approach has been different to that of Sawgrass, despite the “strategic alliance” signed with the PGA Tour 18 months ago.

“During discussions [at the Scandinavian Mixed] in Sweden last week, and through additional private correspondence, some members asked me why we simply do not follow what the PGA Tour have done and immediately suspend these players,” Pelley wrote.

“While I understand the frustration, I remind you all that although we work closely with the PGA Tour, we are different organisations and our rules and regulations are therefore different too.

“From many of your messages and my conversations, I know that many of you share the same viewpoint that Jay Monahan expressed in his note to PGA Tour members, namely that the players who have chosen this route have disrespected the vast majority of the members of this Tour.”

Lee Westwood of England pictured with his wife Helena and Ian Poulter of England during the LIV Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 10, 2022 in St Albans, England

It is unknown if fines will be dished out to Garcia and other Ryder Cup heroes in Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Kaymer, but Pelley’s tone sounded ominous. Garcia, Westwood and McDowell resigned their PGA Tour membership before the bans were delivered, instead pinning hopes on the DP World Tour allowing them to retain their playing privileges and remain eligible for future Ryder Cups, either in a playing or captaining capacity.

All are down to play in the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance the week before next month’s Open Championship at the Old Course. However, for the first time that £6.6m event is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour and it is hard to imagine Monahan allowing players who are banned, who would be banned, teeing up in the East Lothians.

Pelley revealed in his missive that there is essentially part of the conundrum he and his board are trying to figure out. The Tour has been urged to permit the rebels to carry on playing and perhaps entice heavyweights such as Mickelson and Johnson to appear in DP World Tour events, but this would plainly be against “the strategic alliance” and the legalities remain unknown.

“Because of the complexity of our situation we are still evaluating an overall course of action,” Pelley, who has not travelled here to the US Open, said. “We will use the next seven days to continue to assess the impact the two conflicting events in the UK [an Asian Tour event was played the week before in Northumberland] had on our own tournaments played in those weeks [the Porsche European Open and the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed] as well as on your Tour overall.

“Part of this assessment will be discussions with our Board about the precise nature of any potential sanctions to be imposed on members who have breached our regulations. We will clarify our position next Thursday, June 23, the day entries close for the Genesis Scottish Open.”