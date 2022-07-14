Saudi rebel Ian Poulter booed at the Open before hitting back in style

Ian Poulter booed on opening tee at The Open - GETTY IMAGES

Ian Poulter was booed by supporters this morning as the backlash to golf's Saudi rebels began in earnest at the Open Championship.

Poulter is one of the highest profile defectors to the LIV Golf Series - the Saudi Arabian-backed breakaway circuit which has split the sport in two in recent months.

The 46-year-old has generally been one of Europe's most popular players, thanks largely to his stellar performances in the Ryder Cup. But his decision to break away from the European Tour by accepting a signing-on fee of around £22million to join LIV - which rules him out of being selected for future Ryder Cups, either as a player or captain - appears to have dented his standing with fans.

As he prepared to take his opening tee shot at the first hole on St Andrews' Old Course, Poulter was jeered by spectators gathered for his early tee-off time of 7.08am.

To compound his misery, Poulter then hooked his shot left and out of bounds - despite the first hole being considered one of the widest fairways in golf at around 150 yards. He did, however, manage to save par after he was given a drop for his second shot. And his fortunes improved further on the ninth when he drained his second shot from 54 yards for an eagle to then move into the lead.

There was controversy elsewhere in the field as Patrick Reed - one of 24 Saudi rebels in the field at St Andrews - sported an LIV golf hat in an apparent dig at the Royal & Ancient Club, who have been strident in their criticism of the new circuit this week.

Reed and another of the LIV rebels Phil Mickelson - seen as the figurehead of the breakaway series - received mixed receptions when they teed off.

Mickelson gave fans a thumbs up after polite applause was followed by shouts of 'Let's go Phil', but there was a less warm welcome for Reed, who was something of a divisive figure in the sport even before his defection.

The crowd appeared to be more forgiving for Poulter, traditionally one of the more popular players at The Open, further down the course with some fans shouting 'Morning' and 'Let's go Poults' as he reached the third tee.

On the eve of the tournament R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers insisted banning LIV Golf rebels from next year's Open is "not on the agenda", but has not ruled out changing the championship's entry criteria.

In a surprisingly strongly-worded statement before taking questions in his traditional pre-tournament press conference, Slumbers said the Saudi-funded breakaway was "entirely driven by money" and not in the "best long-term interests of the game".

The PGA Tour has suspended members who have competed in the breakaway without permission, while the DP World Tour fined players £100,000 and banned them from last week's Genesis Scottish Open, but saw that temporarily stayed on appeal.

The R&A announced last month LIV players who were exempt for the Open would be allowed to compete at St Andrews, following the stance taken by the USGA in relation to the US Open.

But USGA chief executive Mike Whan did admit he could foresee it becoming harder for LIV players to qualify in the future, a view echoed by Slumbers.