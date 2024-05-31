Saudi Pro League Clubs Eye Barcelona, PSG Target to Strengthen Attacking Options

Over the last few months, Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to Liverpool standout Luis Díaz, but the Colombian is also on FC Barcelona’s radar. However, new information reveals that a move out of Europe could be in the cards for the player.

The 27-year-old’s contract doesn’t expire until 2027, but his name has been frequently mentioned in rumors lately, and it seems the Catalan team is eager to make a strong move for him.

Díaz might be up for grabs since the former FC Porto star has faced some criticism. With manager Jürgen Klopp already gone, Liverpool will likely undergo some changes, and players could be on their way out.

Saudi Pro League clubs are preparing to make moves for Díaz and Joe Gomez this summer. According to The Mail, these Liverpool players have caught the eye of ambitious clubs abroad looking to bolster the Saudi league.

This effort follows Al-Ittihad’s bold but unsuccessful attempt less than a year ago to attract Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia. Díaz made 51 appearances this past 2023-4 season, scoring 13 goals and five assists.