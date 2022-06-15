Saudi golf rebels warned they could be banned from future US Opens - GETTY IMAGES

The 15 Saudi rebels teeing it up in the first round of the US Open in Brookline on Thursday should enjoy the experience – because they might not play in it ever again.

That was the thinly veiled warning from the United States Golf Association as the LIV issue continued to dominate the build-up to the year’s third major. Mike Whan, the USGA executive director, spoke for more than an hour in his state of the game address but in the mountain of words that formed the press conference (more than 12,000 in all) one stood out above all others.

“Could you see a situation going forward where these breakaway players are going to find it harder and harder to get into the US Open?” Whan was asked. “Yes,” he replied.

And there it was, the first organisers of a major informing the players who have signed multi-million-dollar deals to play on the LIV Golf Invitational Series that they are risking appearing at their event in future years.

Whan did later expand: “Our job is to make sure that we promote golf no matter how it’s played and, at the same time, sit back and make sure we assess what is or isn’t good for the game long term. We’re going to definitely re-evaluate field criteria. We will see what the landscape looks like.”

The message was clear. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of that merry band cannot be sure what will come to pass. From the end of next month, they will suffer in major purgatory. “Will we or won’t we?”

The R&A will soon announce that it, too, will not be taking the PGA Tour’s lead and issuing bans for next month’s Open Championship to those who went against Tour orders by accepting the Saudi shilling.

Yet expect a similar caveat from Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, that will essentially say, regardless of any brevity and hesitation, “just wait until 2023”. The Masters, the US PGA … these will be the battleground on which those rebels will LIV or die.

On Thursday, however, it will be business as abnormal, with 156 golfers taking on the imposing challenge of the Country Club, famous for the success of local caddie Francis Ouimet in the 1913 US Open and infamous for the raucous 1999 Ryder Cup.

Brooks Koepka, who has won twice and finished second and fourth in his past four starts at this event, believes LIV has projected a “big black cloud” across this week, but Whan is pinning his faith in the higher power of the 72-holers that truly matter.

“We’re praying that changes and when this championship tees off we’ll have something else to talk about,” he said. “At least for the next four days.”

Yes, a major will break out and with Rory McIlroy apparently reapproaching his peak last week at the Canadian Open – which he defended courtesy of a spectacular Sunday 62 – the sense that he could at last break his eight-year major barren run and record No 5 seems stronger than ever.

Pete Cowen, his former coach who continues to act as a consultant to the 33-year-old, believes that the Northern Irishman might have discovered the fix to the weakness that has hampered his charge to immortality. “His wedge game looks so improved,” he said. “He’s controlling his ball flight and the spin. If it is as good as last week, the rest had better look out.”